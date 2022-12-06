LIVE Coverage | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP, Congress, AAP's fate to be decided on Wednesday
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: All eyes are on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress as the counting of votes for municipal polls in Delhi will take place on Wednesday. The final result of the civic body elections in Delhi is expected to come out by evening.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Delhi is eagerly waiting for the results of its high-stakes municipal polls held on December 4, the counting of which will begin on Wednesday (December 7). The counting of votes polled in the civic elections in the capital is scheduled to begin at 8 am and will take place across 42 centres amid tight security. The centres are located in areas including Dwarka, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Pitampura, Alipur, Model Town, Shastri Park, Yamuna Vihar, Mayur Vihar, and Nand Nagari. Tight security arrangements have been made at all the centres with around 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and more than 10,000 police personnel deployed for the day at the centres. Delhi, which recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the keenly-watched polls, is witnessing a three-way contest among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and as many as 1,349 candidates are in the fray in this election. The results of MCD polls are expected to have ramifications beyond the national capital.
According to various exit polls, the Aam Aadmi Party will sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, bringing an end to the BJP's 15-year rule at the civic body. The Aaj Tak-Axis My India survey showed that Kejriwal's party is going to bag 149-171 municipal wards, while the BJP will win 69-91 wards. The survey gave 3-7 wards to Congress and 5-9 to others. The Times Now-ETG survey has given 146-156 wards to the AAP, 84-94 wards to the BJP and 6-10 to the Congress and up to four to others.
Earlier in the 2017 civic election in Delhi, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage during the 2017 MCD polls was around 53.
This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC -- in Delhi from 2012-2022, before being reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22. The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister.
Delhi MCD Election Results 2022 LIVE Updates: How to check civic poll results online?
Once the counting of votes polled in the Delhi municipal elections begins at 8 am on Wednesday, you can follow the live updates on Zee News.
You can also get the latest updates on the official website of the Delhi State Election Commission (SEC).
Expecting 'better' results than what exit polls predicted: AAP's MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak
With the exit polls on Monday showing that Arvind Kejriwal's AAP was going to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls by winning more than 150 of the 250 municipal wards, party leader Durgesh Pathak said that they are expecting "better" results than what exit polls predicted.
"We are expecting better results than what the exit polls predicted. These exit polls also show that people have rejected all the allegations leveled by the BJP (against AAP) and have voted for good work," Pathak, AAP's MCD poll in-charge, told news agency PTI.
Exit polls will be proven wrong, we will return to rule MCD, says BJP
Ahead of the counting of votes for the MCD polls on Wednesday, the BJP has exuded hope that the tide will turn in its favour.
"We have hope that the results will prove the exit polls wrong and the BJP will return back to rule the MCD. However, we will accept whatever the results are," Delhi BJP general secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh said.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said it would be too early to give in to the survey predictions.
"Wait till tomorrow. I am very hopeful that our results will be far better," he said.
The defeat in the MCD polls will dent the saffron party's expectations to weaken the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP's political dominance in Delhi and further diminish its chances in the 2025 Assembly elections.
MCD Chunav Result 2022 crucial for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP in Delhi
The MCD Chunav Result 2022 is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal's AAP as the party seeks its expansion ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A victory in this civic body polls will not only cement AAP's place in Delhi but will fuel its aspiration to emerge as a serious contender to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the national scene.
Several exit polls on Monday have predicted a clear win for the Aam Aadmi Party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and an end to the BJP's 15-year rule at the civic body.
According to the Aaj Tak-Axis My India survey, the AAP was going to bag 149-171 municipal wards and the BJP will have 69-91 wards. The survey gave 3-7 wards to Congress and 5-9 to others.
The AAP is predicted to win 146-156 wards in the Times Now-ETG survey which gave 84-94 wards to the BJP, 6-10 to Congress, and up to four to others.
The News X exit poll said that the Kejriwal-led party will win 150-175 wards, the BJP 70-92, and the Congress may win 4-7 municipal wards.
MCD Election Result 2017
The BJP, which has been ruling the civic bodies since 2007, won 181 of the total 270 municipal wards in the 2017 MCD elections.
The AAP, on the other hand, won 48 wards and the Congress 30.
Delhi MCD Result: Tight security arrangements made for counting day
Delhi MCD Result: Tight security arrangements have been made at all 42 centers where the counting of votes polled in the civic elections in Delhi will take place. According to officials, 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and more than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed for the exercise at the centers.
Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: Counting of votes to take place on Wednesday across 42 centres
MCD Election Result: The authorities in Delhi are all geared up for the counting of votes polled in the December 4 MCD elections, with officials saying that as many as 42 centers have been set up for the Wednesday exercise which is scheduled to begin at 8 am. Delhi had witnessed a voter turnout of 50.48 percent in the keenly-watched polls with the highest polling percentage (65.72) being recorded in ward no. 5 (Bakhtawarpur), and the lowest (33.74 percent) at ward no.145 (Andrews Ganj).
According to data shared by the SEC on Monday, 51.03 percent of the male voters exercised their franchise while 49.83 percent of the female electorate voted in the crucial civic polls, which was largely touted as a three-way contest among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress.
