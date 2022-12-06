LIVE Coverage | Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: BJP, Congress, AAP's fate to be decided on Wednesday

Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Delhi is eagerly waiting for the results of its high-stakes municipal polls held on December 4, the counting of which will begin on Wednesday (December 7). The counting of votes polled in the civic elections in the capital is scheduled to begin at 8 am and will take place across 42 centres amid tight security. The centres are located in areas including Dwarka, Okhla, Mangolpuri, Pitampura, Alipur, Model Town, Shastri Park, Yamuna Vihar, Mayur Vihar, and Nand Nagari. Tight security arrangements have been made at all the centres with around 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces and more than 10,000 police personnel deployed for the day at the centres. Delhi, which recorded a voter turnout of 50.48 per cent in the keenly-watched polls, is witnessing a three-way contest among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress. There are 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and as many as 1,349 candidates are in the fray in this election. The results of MCD polls are expected to have ramifications beyond the national capital.

According to various exit polls, the Aam Aadmi Party will sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, bringing an end to the BJP's 15-year rule at the civic body. The Aaj Tak-Axis My India survey showed that Kejriwal's party is going to bag 149-171 municipal wards, while the BJP will win 69-91 wards. The survey gave 3-7 wards to Congress and 5-9 to others. The Times Now-ETG survey has given 146-156 wards to the AAP, 84-94 wards to the BJP and 6-10 to the Congress and up to four to others.

Earlier in the 2017 civic election in Delhi, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards. Polling could not be held on two seats due to the death of candidates. The AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27. The voting percentage during the 2017 MCD polls was around 53.

This is the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations -- NDMC, SDMC and EDMC -- in Delhi from 2012-2022, before being reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22. The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit's tenure as the chief minister.

