Delhi-NCR Rain Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Lash Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; Traffic Alert Issued
Delhi-NCR Rain Live Updates: Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi-NCR today (March 30) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rain for the next 48 hours.
Delhi-NCR Rain Live Updates: Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi-NCR today (March 30) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rain for the next two hours. In the national capital, thunderstorms and rains lashed Patel Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, President House, India Gate, Delhi Cantonment, Budha Jayanti Park, and other areas. Rain coupled with thunderstorms also hit several parts of Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad.
According to the IMD's weather bulletin at 5:10 PM, thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain are expected to continue over Delhi- NCR for the next two hours.
Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal in Haryana and Bhiwari, Tizara in Rajasthan may also witness thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain.
Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain may also occur over and adjoining areas of Hansi, Sonipat, Tosham, Kharkhoda, Loharu in Haryana and Bagpat, Khekra, Jattari, Khair, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad in Uttar Pradesh.
Rain, thunderstorms lashed Delhi on Wednesday as well
Delhi rains: Light rain and thunderstorms had also lashed the national capital on Wednesday evening under the influence of a western disturbance affecting northwest India, Met officials said.
The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, had logged 8.8 mm of rainfall between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm.
"There is enough moisture available in northwest India due to the western disturbance and the temperatures have also risen over the last few days. So, the conditions are conducive for such activity," the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre had told news agency PTI.
Back-to-back western disturbances over northwest India led to rain and hail in several parts of the region, including the national capital, last week.
Delhi Police issues traffic alert due to heavy rain
Delhi traffic alert: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory and has asked travellers to avoid the Aurbindo Marg in the carriageway from Adhchini towards Lado Sarai due to waterlogging.
"Kindly avoid the stretch," Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.
Traffic is heavy on Aurbindo Marg in the carriageway from Adhchini towards Lado Sarai due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch.
It also informed that traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards AIIMS due to waterlogging on Motibagh Flyover.
Traffic is heavy in the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards AIIMS due to waterlogging on Motibagh Flyover. Kindly avoid the stretch.
Orange alert issued for eight Rajasthan districts
Orange alert in Rajasthan: An Orange alert has been issued for as many as eight Rajasthan districts including Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Pali, Ajmer, Nagaur, and Sikar.
The Director of the Jaipur Meteorological Center said that a cyclonic circulation has been formed in southwest Rajasthan and a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over West Rajasthan on Thursday. These systems are expected to bring rain with thunder and lightning.
Rain, hailstorm alert issued in Rajasthan
Rajasthan weather update: A rain and hailstorm alert has also been issued in Rajasthan as the Meteorological Department expressed the possibility of rain today due to the new weather system (Western Disturbance).
The Meteorological Center, Jaipur issued an 'Orange' alert for more than eight districts of the state.
Farmers have also been cautioned to make efforts to save their crops and store them in a safe place.
IMD weather update: Rainfall to continue over Delhi-NCR
IMD weather update: According to the India Meteorological Department's latest weather bulletin at 5:10 PM, thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) . Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Hansi, Sonipat, Tosham, Kharkhoda, Loharu (Haryana) Bagpat, Khekra, Jattari, Khair, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad (U.P.) Deeg (Rajasthan) . Hail storm/Precipitation would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, North Delhi, North-East Delhi, North-West Delhi, West Delhi during next 2 hours.
Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) . Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Hansi, Sonipat, Tosham, Kharkhoda, Loharu (Haryana) Bagpat,
