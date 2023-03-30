Delhi-NCR Rain Live Updates: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Lash Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad; Traffic Alert Issued

Delhi-NCR Rain Live Updates: Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi-NCR today (March 30) with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting rain for the next two hours. In the national capital, thunderstorms and rains lashed Patel Nagar, Rajiv Chowk, Safdarjung, Lodhi Road, President House, India Gate, Delhi Cantonment, Budha Jayanti Park, and other areas. Rain coupled with thunderstorms also hit several parts of Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

According to the IMD's weather bulletin at 5:10 PM, thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain are expected to continue over Delhi- NCR for the next two hours.

Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal in Haryana and Bhiwari, Tizara in Rajasthan may also witness thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain.

Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain may also occur over and adjoining areas of Hansi, Sonipat, Tosham, Kharkhoda, Loharu in Haryana and Bagpat, Khekra, Jattari, Khair, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad in Uttar Pradesh.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of National Capital



(Visuals from South Avenue) pic.twitter.com/IVWl8y0AJD — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest updates on Delhi-NCR rain.