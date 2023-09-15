Delhi NCR Rain Live Updates: IMD Predicts More Showers, Cloudy Skies For Next 5 Days
Delhi NCR Rain Live Updates: Delhi and its neighbouring areas were greeted by a spell of rain and gusty winds on Friday morning, bringing some relief from the scorching heat. Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the national capital.
Delhi NCR Rain Live Updates: Delhi and its neighbouring areas were greeted by a spell of rain and gusty winds on Friday morning, bringing some relief from the scorching heat. The showers started around dawn and continued till 9.30 am, affecting parts of South West Delhi, such as Vasant Vihar, Munirka, and RK Puram. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the rain and wind were caused by clouds from North West Uttar Pradesh. The IMD also warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain in some places and advised people to stay updated and safe.
Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the national capital. The weather department has forcast generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall in Delhi over the next five days. On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled four notches above the season's average at 37.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees.
Delhi Rains Live Updates: IMD Predicts Moderate Rain Showers In National Capital
The Met Department has predicted moderate rain showers in the national capital with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Heavy downpour is also likely in several parts of Delhi.
Finally low pressure or western disturbances ne kaam kr dia
Much needed Rain in Delhi-NCR#DelhiRains #NoidaRains pic.twitter.com/Sl7TpMsdde
— Kartikey Tripathi (@callmekartikey) September 15, 2023
Delhi-NCR Rains Live Updates: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Noida, Gurugram
According to the Met department, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely to occur over adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR including Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad today.
15/09/2023: 08:55 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Seelampur, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar,
— RWFC New Delhi (@RWFC_ND) September 15, 2023
Delhi Rains Live Updates: Traffic Affecred On Rohtak Road
Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Tikri Border and vice-versa due to waterlogging.
Traffic Alert
Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly. pic.twitter.com/MqB0XIopiq
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 15, 2023
Delhi NCR Rain Live: Waterlogging Reported In Several Areas
Waterlogging reported in Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad as Delhi-NCR witnesses light rainfall.
Delhi NCR Weather Live Updates: Rainfall Predcited For Next 5 Days
The upcoming weather outlook for Delhi suggests predominantly cloudy conditions with occasional moderate rainfall for the next five days.
Delhi NCR Rains Update: Heavy Rains Predicted In These Areas
According to the Met department, light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely to occur over adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR including Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad today.