Delhi Rains LIVE UPDATES: Several Areas Waterlogged, IMD Issues YELLOW ALERT- Check latest updates here

Delhi Rains: Heavy rainfall lashed the national capital on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The IMD said that moderate rain is also likely through the weekend and Monday may see light showers. Incessant rainfall throughout the day on Saturday brought the maximum temperature down sharply in Delhi and resulted in waterlogging in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, ten degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The normal maximum temperature for this time of the year is 33.8 degrees Celsius.

It is under the influence of a western disturbance interacting with easterly winds that Delhi-NCR has seen overcast skies and rainfall on Friday and Saturday. According to IMD scientists, moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea has been high. Rainfall is likely to persist on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Cloudy skies, moderate rainfall and thundershowers in some places are likely on Sunday.

The IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Sunday, which is a warning to ‘be aware’. Light rainfall is likely to continue on Monday and very light rainfall is likely on Tuesday. Thereafter, the city is set to remain dry, according to the IMD’s forecast for the next six days.