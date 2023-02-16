LIVE Updates | Dhanpur Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Pratima Bhowmik vs Kaushik Chanda vs Amiya Noatia
Tripura Elections 2023: Voting to elect a new government in the northeastern state of Tripura has begun at 7 am today.
Trending Photos
Polling to elect a new government in the northeastern state of Tripura has begun at 7 am today. A three-way race is expected as the ruling BJP campaigns in alliance with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Tipra Motha, which is seen as a deciding factor in the event of a hung assembly and emerged as a significant regional party floated by the royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma in 2021. The Congress and CPIM, who have been bitter rivals for years, stitched a pre-poll alliance to defeat. Trinamool Congress has also fielded candidates in several seats.
In addition to IPFT's six seats, the BJP is running for 55 seats. However, in the Gomati district's Ampinagar constituency, both allies have fielded their candidates. The Left will fight for 47 seats and Congress in 13 seats. The CPM will contest in 43 of the 47 seats available, while the Forward Bloc, Communist Party of India (CPI), and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) will each run for one. In the border state's election for a 60-member assembly, there are more than 28 lakh eligible voters.
Dhanpur is a popular assembly constituency in Tripura as former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar won the constituency in 2018. The Dhanpur Assembly constituency comes under the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. This constituency currently has 50,200 voters. It comprises 11,000 tribals spread over 10 ADC villages and 14,000 Muslims.
Dhanpur is all set to witness a tough triangular contest between the three candidates. Union Minister and BJP leader Pratima Bhowmik, CPI (M)'s Kaushik Chanda and Amiya Noatia of Tipra Motha.
Dhanpur is Left's stronghold, former chief minister Manik Sarkar won the seat in 2018 by a little over 5,000 votes.
BJP candidate Pratima Bhoumik is also the Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. She will try to wrest the Left's stronghold by defeating CPI (M)'s Kaushik Chanda.
Tipra Motha's candidate Amiya Noatia is the dark horse in the battle for Dhanpur assembly constituency.
Stay tuned to Zee News for live updates on Dhanpur assembly constituency elections 2023.
BJP's Biplab Deb Casts Vote
Former Chief Minister Biplab Deb casts his vote for Tripura assembly polls 2023 in Gomati. "We don't see any election as big or small. Public is supreme & it's our duty to respect them. They gave us power in 2018 & despite COVID, we worked in all sectors of state. People know this," news agency ANI quoted Deb as saying.
Gomati | BJP MP CM Biplab Deb cast his vote for #TripuraElection2023 today.
He says, "We don't see any election as big or small. Public is supreme & it's our duty to respect them. They gave us power in 2018 & despite COVID, we worked in all sectors of state. People know this." pic.twitter.com/PtGMl2LcPG
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023
Tripura Voter Turnout till 11 am
Tripura recorded 31.23% voter turnout till 11 am on the polling day for assembly election.
#TripuraAssemblyElections2023 | 31.23% voter turnout recorded till 11 am pic.twitter.com/6C14kYRIRE
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023
Ex-CM Manik Sarkar Casts his Vote
Veteran communist leader and former Agartala Chief Minister Manik Sarkar casts his vote in Assembly elections.
Agartala, Tripura | LoP and former CM Manik Sarkar casts his vote in Assembly elections#TripuraElection2023 pic.twitter.com/IccUvDEUne
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023
Kharge Urges People to Vote Without Fear
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday urged the people of Tripura to vote "without fear" in the assembly polls, and asserted that they were united for change.
People of Tripura are united for change.
Sincerely urge everyone, especially the youth to come out and participate in the festival of Democracy and vote for peace and progress.
Vote, without fear. #TripuraElection2023
— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 16, 2023
Voters Turning out in Large Numbers
Voters from the International Border area are one the way to cast their vote.
Voters from the International Border area are one the way to cast their vote.@ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI #TripuraAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/soGHGj6s4o
— CEO, Tripura (@ceotripura) February 16, 2023
CM Dr Manik Saha Casts Vote
Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha casts vote in Assembly elections in Agartala.
#WATCH | Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha casts vote in Assembly elections, in Agartala pic.twitter.com/fHpvoCpe4r
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023
JP Nadda Urges Voters to Show up in Large Numbers
BJP national president JP Nadda on Thursday urged all voters to take part in this festival of democracy & show up to vote for Tripura assembly elections.
I urge all voters to take part in this festival of democracy & show up to vote for Tripura assembly elections. Each vote will count towards continuing the journey of good governance, development&prove to be decisive for a prosperous, corruption-free Tripura: BJP chief
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/9ZluwkBbBm
— ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023
Polling Begins in Tripura
Voting for the Tripura Assembly Polls begins at 7 am amid tight security.
Festival of Democracy in #TripuraElections2023 @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI #TripuraElection2023 pic.twitter.com/3mgPmz8I5p
— CEO, Tripura (@ceotripura) February 16, 2023
More Stories