LIVE Updates | Dhanpur Assembly Election Voting 2023 Tripura: Pratima Bhowmik vs Kaushik Chanda vs Amiya Noatia

Polling to elect a new government in the northeastern state of Tripura has begun at 7 am today. A three-way race is expected as the ruling BJP campaigns in alliance with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Tipra Motha, which is seen as a deciding factor in the event of a hung assembly and emerged as a significant regional party floated by the royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma in 2021. The Congress and CPIM, who have been bitter rivals for years, stitched a pre-poll alliance to defeat. Trinamool Congress has also fielded candidates in several seats.

In addition to IPFT's six seats, the BJP is running for 55 seats. However, in the Gomati district's Ampinagar constituency, both allies have fielded their candidates. The Left will fight for 47 seats and Congress in 13 seats. The CPM will contest in 43 of the 47 seats available, while the Forward Bloc, Communist Party of India (CPI), and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) will each run for one. In the border state's election for a 60-member assembly, there are more than 28 lakh eligible voters.

Dhanpur is a popular assembly constituency in Tripura as former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar won the constituency in 2018. The Dhanpur Assembly constituency comes under the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. This constituency currently has 50,200 voters. It comprises 11,000 tribals spread over 10 ADC villages and 14,000 Muslims.

Dhanpur is all set to witness a tough triangular contest between the three candidates. Union Minister and BJP leader Pratima Bhowmik, CPI (M)'s Kaushik Chanda and Amiya Noatia of Tipra Motha.

Dhanpur is Left's stronghold, former chief minister Manik Sarkar won the seat in 2018 by a little over 5,000 votes.

BJP candidate Pratima Bhoumik is also the Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. She will try to wrest the Left's stronghold by defeating CPI (M)'s Kaushik Chanda.

Tipra Motha's candidate Amiya Noatia is the dark horse in the battle for Dhanpur assembly constituency.