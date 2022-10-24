NewsIndia
DIWALI 2022

Diwali 2022 LIVE updates: PM Modi reaches Kargil to celebrate festival with army soldiers

Diwali 2022 live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the festival of lights with army jawans this year as well.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 10:11 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Diwali 2022 LIVE updates: PM Modi reaches Kargil to celebrate festival with army soldiers
LIVE Blog

Diwali 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to celebrate Diwali with army soldiers for the 8th consecutive year on Monday (Oct 24). PM Modi has arrived in Kargil to celebrate with army jawans as per a tweet by the PMO. The PMO said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers." Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Diwali. Earlier, PM Modi had shared Diwali wishes on Twitter and wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends."

On Diwali eve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on Sunday. He offered aarti at New Ghat near Saryu River in Ayodhya and even lit earthen lamps. He said that the values that Lord Ram instilled in his words, thoughts, governance, and administration are the inspiration for `Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas`, and the basis of `Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

(With agency inputs)

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates on PM Modi's Diwali 2022 celebrations

24 October 2022
10:08 AM

President Droupadi Murmu prayed for nation's 'happiness' on Diwali

President Droupadi Murmu, on the morning of Diwali, wrote a heartfelt message to all her "countrymen" and wished for their "happiness". She wrote on Twitter in Hindi, "Happy Diwali to all countrymen! On this holy festival of light and joy, let us try to bring happiness in the lives of those in need by lighting the lamp of knowledge and energy. On this great festival, I pray for happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen."

 

10:06 AM

'I hope you have a wonderful Diwali': PM Modi on Twitter

Prime Minister Modi had earlier taken to Twitter to spread Diwali cheer and wished everyone a "wonderful" Diwali. He wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends."

10:00 AM

PM Modi to spend Diwali in Kargil 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend Diwali 2022 with the brave soldiers because of whom the rest of the country is able to celebrate a safe Diwali.

 

Diwali 2022PM Modi to visit soldierspm modi celebrated diwali with soldiersmodi celebrating diwali with armyIndian Army Diwali celebrationDiwali 2022 CelebrationDiwali 2022 PujaPM Modi Diwali With SoldiersPM Modi Diwali CelebrationsPM Modi At Borderpm modi celebrates diwali with jawansPM Modi In KargilPM Modi With Jawans

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 21, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022