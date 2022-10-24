Diwali 2022 LIVE updates: PM Modi reaches Kargil to celebrate festival with army soldiers
Diwali 2022 live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the festival of lights with army jawans this year as well.
Diwali 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to celebrate Diwali with army soldiers for the 8th consecutive year on Monday (Oct 24). PM Modi has arrived in Kargil to celebrate with army jawans as per a tweet by the PMO. The PMO said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers." Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Diwali. Earlier, PM Modi had shared Diwali wishes on Twitter and wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends."
On Diwali eve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya on Sunday. He offered aarti at New Ghat near Saryu River in Ayodhya and even lit earthen lamps. He said that the values that Lord Ram instilled in his words, thoughts, governance, and administration are the inspiration for `Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas`, and the basis of `Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.
(With agency inputs)
President Droupadi Murmu prayed for nation's 'happiness' on Diwali
President Droupadi Murmu, on the morning of Diwali, wrote a heartfelt message to all her "countrymen" and wished for their "happiness". She wrote on Twitter in Hindi, "Happy Diwali to all countrymen! On this holy festival of light and joy, let us try to bring happiness in the lives of those in need by lighting the lamp of knowledge and energy. On this great festival, I pray for happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen."
सभी देशवासियों को दीवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! प्रकाश और उमंग के इस पवित्र त्योहार पर, हम ज्ञान और ऊर्जा के दीपक को प्रज्ज्वलित करते हुए जरूरतमंद लोगों के जीवन में भी खुशियां लाने का प्रयास करें। मैं इस महापर्व पर सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि के लिए प्रार्थना करती हूं।
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 24, 2022
'I hope you have a wonderful Diwali': PM Modi on Twitter
Prime Minister Modi had earlier taken to Twitter to spread Diwali cheer and wished everyone a "wonderful" Diwali. He wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends."
PM Modi to spend Diwali in Kargil
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend Diwali 2022 with the brave soldiers because of whom the rest of the country is able to celebrate a safe Diwali.
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/RQxanDEgDK
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2022
