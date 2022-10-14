DU Merit List 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Simulated List to be RELEASED SOON for UG admission at du.ac.in- Check latest updates here
DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: Delhi University will now be working towards releasing the DU Merit List 2022 as part of Phase 3 of the admissions process. DU Simulated List 2022 will be releasing today, October 14 on du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: Delhi University will be releasing the Simulated merit list today, October 14, 2022. The simulated list which essentially refers to mock allotment will be released in the evening at 5 pm on du.ac.in. After students have reviewed their information, submitted their modifications for this simulated list, and checked their preferences, Delhi University will only release the first merit list. On October 18, 2022, the first merit list is expected to be released. Candidates need to be aware that the admissions process has altered starting with this year. This year, admission won't be determined by university cutoffs, unlike past years. CUET, or the Common University Entrance Test, is used for admission.
Candidates had until October 12 to complete the application. After today's publishing of the simulated rank, applicants will have two days to change their preference. Across 67 colleges, departments, and centres, 79 Undergraduate programmes at DU sought applications for admission.
Check Latest and Live updates on DU Merit List 2022
DU Merit List 2022: Date and Time
Delhi University will be releasing the DU Simulated List 2022 today. As per the official schedule, the simulated list for DU Admissions will be available today, October 14, 2022 at 5 PM on the official websites - du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.
DU Merit List 2022: Number of the seats availabe
DU Merit List 2022 will be released soon on du.ac.in. As per Delhi University's Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, a total of 70,000 seats are available for students to apply for in DU Colleges for over 79 programmes.
DU Merit List 2022: Preferred college for English Honours
With DU Admissions 2022 underway, one of the most preferred courses at Delhi University is English Honours. Amongst the list for top DU Colleges for English Hons are St Stephen's College, Hindu College, Hansraj College, Kirori Mal College, Miranda House and Ramjas College
DU Merit List 2022: Website to check merit list
The DU Simulated list will be released today on du.ac.in.
DU Merit list 2022: Stimulated list to be released soon
Delhi University will be releasing the DU Simulated List 2022 today before the release of the DU Merit Lists. Students must note - Simulated list, in other words, is a mock allotment. Through this list, students will be able to ensure if all their details for DU Admissions and seat allocation is correct and as per their choices.
DU Merit List 2022: Date and Time
Delhi University will be releasing the DU Simulated List 2022 today. As per the official schedule, the simulated list for DU Admissions will be available today, October 14, 2022 at 5 PM on the official websites - du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in.
DU Merit List 2022: Phase 3 Schedule
As per the Phase 3 Schedule, Delhi University will begin to release the DU merit lists from today onwards. The DU Simulated list 2022 is releasing today, October 14, 2022 at 5 PM on du.ac.in and admissions.uod.ac.in
More Stories