DU Merit List 2022 LIVE UPDATES: Simulated List to be RELEASED SOON for UG admission at du.ac.in- Check latest updates here

DU Merit List 2022 LIVE: Delhi University will be releasing the Simulated merit list today, October 14, 2022. The simulated list which essentially refers to mock allotment will be released in the evening at 5 pm on du.ac.in. After students have reviewed their information, submitted their modifications for this simulated list, and checked their preferences, Delhi University will only release the first merit list. On October 18, 2022, the first merit list is expected to be released. Candidates need to be aware that the admissions process has altered starting with this year. This year, admission won't be determined by university cutoffs, unlike past years. CUET, or the Common University Entrance Test, is used for admission.

Candidates had until October 12 to complete the application. After today's publishing of the simulated rank, applicants will have two days to change their preference. Across 67 colleges, departments, and centres, 79 Undergraduate programmes at DU sought applications for admission.