DUSU election result 2019 live updates: 40% voter turnout registered amid EVM tampering allegations

The ABVP had won three posts, while the NSUI had won one post in the 2018 polls, which had recorded 44.46 per cent voter turnout.
For 2019, both the ABVP and the NSUI have claimed to have won the majority.
ABVP fielded Pradeep Tanwar against NSUI's pick Ankit Bharti for the post of vice president. AISA had nominated Aftab as its candidate. For the general secretary's post, ABVP pitted Yogit Rathi against NSUI's Ashish Lamba and against AISA's Vikash.
RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) fielded Akshit Dahiya for the president's post while Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) picked Chetna Tyagi to contest for the president's post. Left-affiliated AISA nominated Damini Kain against Dahiya and Tyagi.
In 2019 DUSU polls, the three major students’ bodies were in the frayAkhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and All India Students' Association (AISA) which is associated with the Left.