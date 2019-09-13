DUSU election result 2019 live updates: 40% voter turnout registered amid EVM tampering allegations

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) election began from 8:30 am on Friday. The election for student body representatives was held across 52 polling stations set up in various colleges and faculty departments.

Voter turnout was recorded at 39.90 per cent out of around 1.3 lakh students and faculty members who were eligible to cast their vote. The turnout dropped by four per cent in 2019, as in 2018, 44.46 per cent voter turnout was recorded. The results are expected by Friday afternoon once the counting process is concluded. Votes would be counted at the Community Hall of the Police Lines in northwest Delhi`s Kingsway Camp, DU Chief Election Officer Ashok Prasad said.

Here are the live updates: