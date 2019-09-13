close

DUSU election result 2019 live updates: 40% voter turnout registered amid EVM tampering allegations

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 13, 2019 - 09:52
IANS photo (Students queue up with their identity cards to cast their votes for the Delhi University Students Union elections)

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) election began from 8:30 am on Friday. The election for student body representatives was held across 52 polling stations set up in various colleges and faculty departments.

Voter turnout was recorded at 39.90 per cent out of around 1.3 lakh students and faculty members who were eligible to cast their vote. The turnout dropped by four per cent in 2019, as in 2018, 44.46 per cent voter turnout was recorded. The results are expected by Friday afternoon once the counting process is concluded. Votes would be counted at the Community Hall of the Police Lines in northwest Delhi`s Kingsway Camp, DU Chief Election Officer Ashok Prasad said.

Here are the live updates:

13 September 2019, 09:52 AM

The ABVP had won three posts, while the NSUI had won one post in the 2018 polls, which had recorded 44.46 per cent voter turnout.

For 2019, both the ABVP and the NSUI have claimed to have won the majority.

13 September 2019, 09:13 AM

ABVP fielded Pradeep Tanwar against NSUI's pick Ankit Bharti for the post of vice president. AISA had nominated Aftab as its candidate. For the general secretary's post, ABVP pitted Yogit Rathi against  NSUI's Ashish Lamba and against AISA's Vikash.

13 September 2019, 09:12 AM

RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) fielded Akshit Dahiya for the president's post while Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) picked Chetna Tyagi to contest for the president's post. Left-affiliated AISA nominated Damini Kain against Dahiya and Tyagi.

13 September 2019, 09:10 AM

In 2019 DUSU polls, the three major students’ bodies were in the frayAkhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and All India Students' Association (AISA) which is associated with the Left.

