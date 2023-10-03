Live Updates | Earthquake In Delhi-NCR Today: STRONG Tremors In Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Jaipur - People Panic, Come Out Of Homes And Offices

New Delhi, India - A powerful earthquake struck the National Capital Region (NCR) today, sending strong tremors that were felt across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon. The quake, which originated in Nepal has left residents in a state of panic as they rushed out of their homes and offices in search of safety. The earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale, had its epicentre in Nepal.

Earthquake struck Delhi NCR approximately 2.51 pm local time. The tremors lasted for several seconds, causing buildings to sway, windows to rattle, and objects to fall from shelves. Reports of power outages and disruptions in communication services quickly surfaced, adding to the chaos.

Residents across the NCR region took to social media to share their experiences and express their concerns. Many posted photos and videos showing damaged structures, cracked walls, and shattered glass. Several people reported feeling the tremors even as far away as neighboring states.

Local authorities and emergency services were swiftly mobilized to assess the situation and provide assistance to those affected. Firefighters, paramedics, and police officers were deployed to key areas to ensure the safety of residents. Search and rescue operations are underway to check for any trapped individuals in damaged buildings.

There have been reports of injuries, but as of now, there have been no confirmed casualties. Hospitals in the region are on high alert, and medical teams are prepared to treat those in need of medical attention.

Authorities have issued advisories urging residents to remain calm and stay outdoors, away from buildings and other potential hazards. People have been advised to prepare for aftershocks, which are common after significant earthquakes.

STAY TUNED TO ZEE NEWS FOR LIVE UPDATES ON DELHI NCR EARTHQUAKE.

Keyword corner - earthquake in delhi ncr, noida earthquake, earthquake gurgaon, delhi earthquake now, earthquake noida today, earthquake in delhi now, earthquake chandigarh, earthquake in noida, earthquake in gurgaon, delhi earthquake today time, uttarakhand earthquake, earthquake ghaziabad, earthquake in delhi today time, earthquake right now, uttarakhand earthquake today, earthquake in delhi just now, earthquake today in delhi just now, earthquake today ghaziabad, earthquake ncr, earthquake today uttar pradesh, earthquake faridabad, earthquake in gurgaon today, earthquake in delhi today just now 2023, earthquake today in india, today earthquake in india, earthquake in noida today