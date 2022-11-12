Earthquake in Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Strong tremors felt in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon - details here
5.4 Magnitude Earthquake in Delhi-NCR Live Updates: Mild earthquake tremors were in Delhi-NCR today. People in the Delhi's adjoining cities - Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon - felt tremors. The tremors were mostly felt in the high-rise cities. Many people in the high-rise societies came out of their homes as a precautionary measure. The earthquake measuring 5.4 was epicentred in Nepal 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand. The region shook again at 7.57 pm, three days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake epicentred in Nepal left six people dead in the neighbouring country. This is the third earthquake to hit Nepal in a week. There was no immediate report of any damage. Further details are awaited.
Netizens soon took to Twitter to report the quake.
"Earthquake in New Delhi at 7.59 p.m. for about a minute. Thus is second time within this week," a tweet read.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.4, Occurred on 12-11-2022, 19:57:06 IST, Lat: 29.28 & Long: 81.20, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal, for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/4wntmaWERI @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Ravi_MoES @OfficeOfDrJS @Dr_Mishra1966 @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/eyQE1HMb5Z— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 12, 2022
"Strong tremors being felt in Delhi right now," another user posted.
"Earthquake in Delhi, Hope everyone safe!" read another tweet on the micro-blogging site.
Earlier, an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit Nepal in the wee hours of Wednesday. The tremors of that earthquake were also felt in parts of the Delhi-NCR region.
Earlier in the day: 7.0-magnitude quake hits east of Fiji Islands, no tsunami warning
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 hit the eastern part of the Fiji Islands on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said. The epicentre, with a depth of 587.2 km, was initially determined to be at 20.116 degrees south latitude and 178.363 degrees west longitude, reports Xinhua news agency.
No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake, according to local media. There were no immediate reports of any damages or casualties.
(Information source: news agency IANS)
Earthquake in Delhi NCR: Highlights so far
- Earthquake tremors were felt across Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening.
- The tremours were felt at around 8 pm.
- The National Center for Seismology (NCS) said an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57 pm on Saturday.
- "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," it said.
- An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude on the Richter scale had rocked Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday.
- The NCS had said the earthquake occurred at around 1:57 am in Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometres. The tremors were also felt in India`s capital New Delhi and its surrounding areas.Wednesday`s tremor was the second earthquake in Nepal within 24 hours.
- Nepal also saw an earthquake of 4.5 magnitudes on the early morning of Tuesday, according to NCS.Earlier on October 19, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred near Kathmandu. As per NCS, the earthquake occurred 53 kilometres east of Kathmandu at around 2:52 pm. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.
- On July 31, an earthquake of magnitude 6 occurred 147 km ESE of Kathmandu at 8.13 am IST around Martim Birta of Khotang district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).In 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal between Kathmandu and Pokhara.It is estimated to have killed 8,964 people and injured close to 22,000 people.
Safety measures to take if an Earthquake strike
- Drop down and take cover under a desk or table and hold on.
- Stay indoors until the shaking stops or till you're completely sure it's safe to exit.
-Stay away from things like bookcases or furniture that can fall on you.
- Keep clear of places with windows. If you're living in a high-rise building, expect fire alarms and sprinklers to go off during a quake.
- If you are in bed, don't worry. Stay there and protect your head with a pillow.
- If you are outdoors, find a clear spot away from buildings, trees, and power lines. Drop to the ground.
- If you are in a car, slow down and drive to a clear place. Stay inside the car until the shaking stops.
Earthquake today: Epicentre Nepal
An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred in Nepal, at around 7:57pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology
