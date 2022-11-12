Earthquake in Delhi-NCR LIVE UPDATES: Strong tremors felt in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon - details here

5.4 Magnitude Earthquake in Delhi-NCR Live Updates: Mild earthquake tremors were in Delhi-NCR today. People in the Delhi's adjoining cities - Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon - felt tremors. The tremors were mostly felt in the high-rise cities. Many people in the high-rise societies came out of their homes as a precautionary measure. The earthquake measuring 5.4 was epicentred in Nepal 212 km southeast of Joshimath in Uttarakhand. The region shook again at 7.57 pm, three days after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake epicentred in Nepal left six people dead in the neighbouring country. This is the third earthquake to hit Nepal in a week. There was no immediate report of any damage. Further details are awaited.

Netizens soon took to Twitter to report the quake.

"Earthquake in New Delhi at 7.59 p.m. for about a minute. Thus is second time within this week," a tweet read.

"Strong tremors being felt in Delhi right now," another user posted.

"Earthquake in Delhi, Hope everyone safe!" read another tweet on the micro-blogging site.

Earlier, an earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hit Nepal in the wee hours of Wednesday. The tremors of that earthquake were also felt in parts of the Delhi-NCR region.