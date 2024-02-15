Electoral Bond Scheme Case LIVE Updates: SC To Pronounce Judgement Shortly
Electoral Bond Scheme Verdict LIVE Updates: A 5-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by CJI DY Chandrachud is set to rule on Controversial Electoral Bonds Scheme today at 10.30 am.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will announce its decision at 10.30 AM today (Thursday) on a number of petitions that question the legality of the Electoral Bond scheme, which enables secret funding to political parties. The judgment will be delivered by a 5-judge bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala & Manoj Misra. The scheme, which was introduced by the government on January 2, 2018, was meant to be a substitute for cash donations to political parties, aiming to make political funding more transparent.
According to the scheme, only the political parties that are registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and that got at least 1 per cent of the votes in the previous elections to the Lok Sabha or a state legislative assembly can receive electoral bonds.
The Centre had claimed in an affidavit that the Electoral Bonds scheme is a “completely transparent” mode of political funding and that it prevents black money or unaccounted money from entering the system. Various petitions are pending before the top court challenging amendments made to different laws through Finance Act 2017 and Finance Act 2016, arguing that they have allowed unlimited, unchecked funding of political parties.
Electoral Bonds Case LIVE: Judges Yet To Arrive
The top law officers of the government, R Venkataramani and Tushar Mehta, along with lawyers Prashant Bhushan, Shadan Farasat and others are in the court room.
Electoral Bond Scheme Verdict LIVE: CPIM Expects Scrapping Of Scheme
Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), on Tuesday compared the electoral bond scheme to the “legalisation of political Corruption” and expressed his hope that the Supreme Court would quickly pronounce its judgment on petitions to abolish the scheme.
SC Verdict LIVE Updates: Why Did Govt Bring Electoral Bonds Scheme?
The scheme was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring in transparency in political funding. The Centre in an affidavit had said that the methodology of the Electoral Bonds scheme are "completely transparent" mode of political funding and it is impossible to get black money or unaccounted money.
SC Judgement On Electoral Bonds LIVE: How Much Did Congress Earn Through Bonds?
The Congress earned Rs 171 crore from electoral bonds in 2022-23, down from Rs 236 crore in 2021-22.
Electoral Bonds Verdict LIVE Updates: How Much Money BJP Received In 22-23?
The ruling BJP received nearly Rs 1,300 crore through electoral bonds in 2022-23. The party's total contributions stood at Rs 2,120 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, of which 61 per cent came from electoral bonds, according to the BJP's annual audited report submitted to the Election Commission.
Electoral Bonds Judgement LIVE: When Was The Scheme Launched?
Introduced in January 2018, electoral bonds are monetary instruments that citizens or corporate groups can buy from a bank and give to a political party, which is then free to redeem the same for money.
Electoral Bonds Scheme LIVE Updates: Who Are The Petitioners?
The amendments made by the Finance Act 2017 that enabled the electoral bonds scheme are being challenged by the petitioners - Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Dr Jaya Thakur.
SC Verdict On Electoral Bond LIVE: What Is An Electoral Bond?
An Electoral Bond is a document that resembles a promissory note or a bearer bond, which can be bought by any individual, company, firm or association of persons, as long as the person or entity is a citizen of India or registered or established in India. The bonds are issued specifically for the purpose of donating funds to political parties.
Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on the validity of the electoral bonds at 10.30 AM today. A 5-judge bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala & Manoj Misra will deliver the judgment.