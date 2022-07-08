Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe Death Live Updates Shinzo Abe, Japan's former and longest-serving Prime Minister, who was shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan has died, claimed local media outlet NHK. After being shot, he was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, Reuters reported quoting the officials. The hospital later said the Japanese leader is in a critical stage and the doctors are trying hard to save his life. Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest after being shot and was taken to a prefectural hospital. Meanwhile, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that police arrested an alleged male attacker at the scene and he will address the media at 0400 GMT. One person was detained in connection with the attack and the investigation is underway.

Abe served two terms as prime minister to become Japan`s longest-serving premier before stepping down in 2020 citing ill health. But he has remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) party, controlling one of its major factions.

The Japanese leader was campaigning as his protege, present Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces an upper house election on Sunday in which analysts say he hopes to emerge from Abe`s shadow and define his premiership.

Japanese people and world leaders expressed shock at the assassination attempt, an extremely rare attack in Japan that its political parties condemned. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the shooting in the western city of Nara in the "strongest terms." "Everything that can be done is being done to revive him. I`m praying from the depths of my heart that his life will be saved," Kishida told reporters. He said he was not aware of any motive for the "absolutely unforgivable" attack.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep concern over Abe`s condition. "Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan," Blinken said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali. "This is a very, very sad moment. And we`re awaiting news from Japan." The United States is Japan`s most important ally.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he was “deeply distressed by the attack on his “dear friend Shinzo Abe” and was praying for his well-being and the people of Japan. PM Modi took to Twitter to share his thoughts minutes after the news about the attack on the ex-Japan PM spread.