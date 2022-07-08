Shinzo Abe Death News Live Updates: Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe dies, says report
Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe Death News Live Updates: Abe served two terms as prime minister to become Japan`s longest-serving premier before stepping down in 2020 citing ill health.
Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe Death Live Updates Shinzo Abe, Japan's former and longest-serving Prime Minister, who was shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan has died, claimed local media outlet NHK. After being shot, he was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, Reuters reported quoting the officials. The hospital later said the Japanese leader is in a critical stage and the doctors are trying hard to save his life. Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest after being shot and was taken to a prefectural hospital. Meanwhile, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that police arrested an alleged male attacker at the scene and he will address the media at 0400 GMT. One person was detained in connection with the attack and the investigation is underway.
Abe served two terms as prime minister to become Japan`s longest-serving premier before stepping down in 2020 citing ill health. But he has remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) party, controlling one of its major factions.
Watch: Shinzo Abe, former Japan PM, collapses after being shot in chest
The Japanese leader was campaigning as his protege, present Prime Minister Fumio Kishida faces an upper house election on Sunday in which analysts say he hopes to emerge from Abe`s shadow and define his premiership.
Japanese people and world leaders expressed shock at the assassination attempt, an extremely rare attack in Japan that its political parties condemned. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the shooting in the western city of Nara in the "strongest terms." "Everything that can be done is being done to revive him. I`m praying from the depths of my heart that his life will be saved," Kishida told reporters. He said he was not aware of any motive for the "absolutely unforgivable" attack.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep concern over Abe`s condition. "Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan," Blinken said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali. "This is a very, very sad moment. And we`re awaiting news from Japan." The United States is Japan`s most important ally.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he was “deeply distressed by the attack on his “dear friend Shinzo Abe” and was praying for his well-being and the people of Japan. PM Modi took to Twitter to share his thoughts minutes after the news about the attack on the ex-Japan PM spread.
Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe dies
Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday.
Abe, 67, had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant.
Shinzo Abe is critical
-Shinzo Abe, Japan`s longest-serving prime minister, was in grave condition on Friday after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, with public broadcaster NHK saying a man with what appeared to be a homemade gun opened fire. He was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped.
Deeply shocked: EAM S Jaishankar on attack on Shinzo Abe
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday expressed shock over the attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a political campaign event and prayed for his recovery.
"Deeply shocked by the news about former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. Join so many of his friends and admirers in India in praying for him and his family," Jaishankar tweeted.
Ex-Indian PM Manmohan Singh expresses grief over attack on Shinzo Abe
"Deeply shocked by the tragic attack on my friend former Prime Minister Abe. My prayers are with him and his family," says former Prime Minister and Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh.
Shinzo Abe's attacker is reportedly an ex-Maritime Self-Defense Force member
Japanese media reports say that the suspect, 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya, is a former Maritime Self-Defense Force member - reported The Japan Times
The police arrested the attacker and seized a gun at the site which the suspect was apparently holding
Attack on Shinzo Abe: White House issues statement
“We are shocked and saddened to hear about the violent attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. We are closely monitoring the reports and keeping our thoughts with his family and the people of Japan,” said White House in a statement
US condemns attack, calls it a "sad moment"
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep concern over Abe`s condition. "Our thoughts, our prayers are with him, with his family, with the people of Japan," Blinken said on the sidelines of a G20 meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali. "This is a very, very sad moment. And we`re awaiting news from Japan," he added.
PM Modi condemns attack on ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he was “deeply distressed by the attack on his “dear friend Shinzo Abe” and was praying for his well-being and the people of Japan.
"Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan," Modi tweeted
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida addresses, calls attack on Abe 'barbaric'
Japan PM Fumio Kishida on Friday addressed the media after Shinzo Abe was shot during his speech in West Japan.
“It is barbaric and malicious and it cannot be tolerated. We will do everything we can…At this moment, doctors are working very hard to save Shinzo Abe,” Japanese PM Fumio Kishida said.
