Farmers Protest Live Updates| Farmers Satge 'Rail Roko' In Punjab Ahead Of 3rd Round Of Talks With Centre

Farmers' Protest Live Updates: The Farmers' protest entred the third day on Thurdsday with protesters belonging to Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) blocking the railway tracks in Punjab. The third round of talks between the farmer leaders and the government is also set to take place today at 5 pm.

The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they're marching to Delhi. The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Amid the ongoing farmers protest, heavy security and multilayered has been deployed at the borders of the national capital and Section 144 has been imposed to averet any untoward incident.