FARMERS PROTEST

Farmers Protest Live Updates| Farmers Satge 'Rail Roko' In Punjab Ahead Of 3rd Round Of Talks With Centre

Farmers Protest Live: Farmers are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, in line with the Swaminathan Commission report.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 02:07 PM IST
Farmers' Protest Live Updates: The Farmers' protest entred the third day on Thurdsday with protesters belonging to Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) blocking the railway tracks in Punjab. The third round of talks between the farmer leaders and the government is also set to take place today at 5 pm.

The farmers have put forth 12 demands before the central government for which they're marching to Delhi. The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Amid the ongoing farmers protest, heavy security and multilayered has been deployed at the borders of the national capital and Section 144 has been imposed to averet any untoward incident.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latets & Live Updates On  Farmers' Protest

 

15 February 2024
14:00 PM

Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Farmers Demand Law On MSP

They are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, in line with the Swaminathan Commission report.They are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm labourers.The farmers have also urged to scrap the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and are demanding to reintroduce the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, ensuring consent from farmers and compensation at 4 times the collector rate.

13:50 PM

Farmers Live Updates: Third Round Of Talks Between Farmers And Centre Today

A meeting with three Union ministers will take place again on Thursday evening at 5 pm in Chandigarh to discuss the various demands of the farmers. The Centre called the farmer leaders for the third round of talks in a week, after the previous two meetings held on February 8 and 12 did not yield any results.

13:44 PM

Farmers Protest Live Updates: Farmers Sit On 'Rail Roko' Across Punjab

The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) sateged 'Rail Roko' blocking railway tracks at seven locations in Punjab on Thursday  BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said the protest will continue till 4 pm today.

