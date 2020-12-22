Farmers protest Live updates: Farmer union appeal Bihar farmers to join stir for MSP benefit

Farmers' agitation against the three contentious farm laws entered day 27 on Tuesday (December 22) as the impasse between the government and farmers’ unions continues. The farmer leaders will meet today to discuss the next plan of action after the Centre issued a letter to them seeking a date for the sixth round of talks to end the ongoing strike against the farm laws and resolve all issues pertaining to the MSP.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint forum of farmers' organisations, protesting at the Delhi borders against the Centre's farm laws on Monday appealed to the farmers in Bihar to join the agitation to get the benefit of minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

On December 21, the agitating farmers claimed that there is nothing new in the Centre's latest letter to them seeking a date for the next round of talks, as they held a day-long 'relay' hunger strike at all protest sites on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to press their demand for the repeal of the contentious agri laws.

