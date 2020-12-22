Farmers protest Live updates: Farmer union appeal Bihar farmers to join stir for MSP benefit

22 December 2020, 08:23 AM
Maharashtra BJP leaders meet Anna Hazare, urge him not to go on protest
Days after social activist Anna Hazare warned of resuming his hunger strike if his demands concerning farmers were not met by the central government, Maharashtra BJP leaders Haribhau Bagade and Bhagwat Karad, MP, met him in his hometown Ralegansiddhi and requested him to not go on protest with his demands.
A release from Anna Hazare's office said the 'BJP delegation' stated that the demands put forward by Anna Hazare are for the benefit of farmers and soon a solution will be found. They also said that looking at his age, he should not go on protest.