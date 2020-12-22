हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers protest Live updates: Farmer union appeal Bihar farmers to join stir for MSP benefit

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, December 22, 2020 - 08:23
Comments |
PTI photo

Farmers' agitation against the three contentious farm laws entered day 27 on Tuesday (December 22) as the impasse between the government and farmers’ unions continues. The farmer leaders will meet today to discuss the next plan of action after the Centre issued a letter to them seeking a date for the sixth round of talks to end the ongoing strike against the farm laws and resolve all issues pertaining to the MSP.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint forum of farmers' organisations, protesting at the Delhi borders against the Centre's farm laws on Monday appealed to the farmers in Bihar to join the agitation to get the benefit of minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

On December 21, the agitating farmers claimed that there is nothing new in the Centre's latest letter to them seeking a date for the next round of talks, as they held a day-long 'relay' hunger strike at all protest sites on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to press their demand for the repeal of the contentious agri laws.

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates related to farmers protest. 

22 December 2020, 08:23 AM

Maharashtra BJP leaders meet Anna Hazare, urge him not to go on protest

Days after social activist Anna Hazare warned of resuming his hunger strike if his demands concerning farmers were not met by the central government, Maharashtra BJP leaders Haribhau Bagade and Bhagwat Karad, MP, met him in his hometown Ralegansiddhi and requested him to not go on protest with his demands. 

A release from Anna Hazare's office said the 'BJP delegation' stated that the demands put forward by Anna Hazare are for the benefit of farmers and soon a solution will be found. They also said that looking at his age, he should not go on protest.

