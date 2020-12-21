Farmers protest Live updates: Farmer unions announce hunger strike today

21 December 2020, 07:45 AM
Farmers' bodies have claimed that over 30 farmers participating in the stir have died due to different reasons including heart attack and road accidents. The farmers performed 'ardaas' (prayer) and in some places they also took out protest marches against the Centre.
On Sunday, farmers in Punjab and Haryana as well as those protesting on Delhi's borders observed 'Shradhanjali Diwas' to pay homage to their brethren "who died during the ongoing agitation".
Farmer unions announced a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all protest sites to press for the repeal of the Centre's new agri laws.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently stated that it is likely that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will in a day or two meet the union leaders.
Union Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said that in its draft proposal sent on December 9, the government had proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including providing a "written assurance" to the farmers that the existing minimum support price (MSP) system would continue.
Previous five rounds of talks between the government and the unions have failed to break the deadlock with the farmers insisting on repeal of the three laws and camping at various border points of Delhi for over three weeks now.
In a letter to 40 union leaders, Union Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said the Centre is making all efforts with "an open heart" to find an appropriate solution to resolve all the concerns raised by farmers.
The government on Sunday asked protesting farmer unions to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments in the new agri laws and choose a convenient date for the next round of talks so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest.