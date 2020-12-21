हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Farmers protest Live updates: Farmer unions announce hunger strike today

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, December 21, 2020 - 07:45
Comments |
File Photo

The central government on Sunday asked protesting farmer unions to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments in the new agri laws and choose a convenient date for the next round of talks so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest. In a letter to 40 union leaders, Union Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said the Centre is making all efforts with "an open heart" to find an appropriate solution to resolve all the concerns raised by farmers.

Meanwhile, farmer unions announced a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all protest sites to press for the repeal of the Centre's new agri laws even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is likely to hold talks with the protesting groups in a day or two to discuss their demands.

Farmers' bodies have claimed that over 30 farmers participating in the stir have died due to different reasons including heart attack and road accidents. The farmers performed 'ardaas' (prayer) and in some places they also took out protest marches against the Centre.

21 December 2020, 07:45 AM

21 December 2020, 07:45 AM

On Sunday, farmers in Punjab and Haryana as well as those protesting on Delhi's borders observed 'Shradhanjali Diwas' to pay homage to their brethren "who died during the ongoing agitation".

 

21 December 2020, 07:44 AM

Farmer unions announced a day-long relay hunger strike on Monday at all protest sites to press for the repeal of the Centre's new agri laws.

21 December 2020, 07:44 AM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently stated that it is likely that Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will in a day or two meet the union leaders.

21 December 2020, 07:43 AM

Union Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said that in its draft proposal sent on December 9, the government had proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven issues, including providing a "written assurance" to the farmers that the existing minimum support price (MSP) system would continue.

21 December 2020, 07:43 AM

Previous five rounds of talks between the government and the unions have failed to break the deadlock with the farmers insisting on repeal of the three laws and camping at various border points of Delhi for over three weeks now.

21 December 2020, 07:42 AM

In a letter to 40 union leaders, Union Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said the Centre is making all efforts with "an open heart" to find an appropriate solution to resolve all the concerns raised by farmers.

21 December 2020, 07:42 AM

The government on Sunday asked protesting farmer unions to specify their concerns over its earlier proposal of amendments in the new agri laws and choose a convenient date for the next round of talks so that the ongoing agitation could end at the earliest.

