Farmers protest live updates: Farmer unions vow to block Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra expressways; heavy security deployed at capital borders

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 13, 2020 - 09:09
Comments |
PTI Photo

The Delhi Police has scaled up security by deploying extra personnel and putting in place multi-layered barricades at various border points in view of the call given by farmers to intensify their protest against the Centre's new agri laws and block the Jaipur-Delhi highway on Sunday (December 15).

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two weeks, demanding the repeal of new farm laws.

They said major highways linking the national capital will be blocked from Sunday and they will sit on a hunger strike on December 14, when they have called for a nationwide protest. 

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates related to farmers' protests against farm laws. 

13 December 2020, 09:09 AM

Farmers to begin tractor march at NH-8 at 11 am on Sunday. 

13 December 2020, 08:18 AM

Amid protest against new farm laws, farmers open makeshift gym at Singhu border

Amid the protest against newly enacted farm laws, farmers at the Singhu border opened a gym and invite others as well to use the makeshift facility. "We have brought all the gym equipment and till the time central government does not agree on our demand, will do exercise at this location only," a farmer, Jaspreet Singh told ANI. He added that those who are interested in doing work out at the gym can also join.

13 December 2020, 08:16 AM

Anti-Modi slogans raised by Khalistani supporters during a protest held in support of agitating farmers in Washington on Saturday.

13 December 2020, 08:13 AM

Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Washington

Members of Khalistani separatists desecrated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during a protest organised by Sikh-American youths on Saturday in support of farmers who are protesting against the recently enacted agri laws in India.

Hundreds of Sikhs from in and around Greater Washington DC area, Maryland and Virginia, along with many from other states like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina, on Saturday carried out a car rally to the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC, where they gathered to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.

