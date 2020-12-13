Farmers protest live updates: Farmer unions vow to block Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra expressways; heavy security deployed at capital borders

The Delhi Police has scaled up security by deploying extra personnel and putting in place multi-layered barricades at various border points in view of the call given by farmers to intensify their protest against the Centre's new agri laws and block the Jaipur-Delhi highway on Sunday (December 15).

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two weeks, demanding the repeal of new farm laws.

They said major highways linking the national capital will be blocked from Sunday and they will sit on a hunger strike on December 14, when they have called for a nationwide protest.

