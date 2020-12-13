Farmers protest live updates: Farmer unions vow to block Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra expressways; heavy security deployed at capital borders

13 December 2020, 09:09 AM
Farmers to begin tractor march at NH-8 at 11 am on Sunday.
13 December 2020, 08:18 AM
Amid protest against new farm laws, farmers open makeshift gym at Singhu border
Amid the protest against newly enacted farm laws, farmers at the Singhu border opened a gym and invite others as well to use the makeshift facility. "We have brought all the gym equipment and till the time central government does not agree on our demand, will do exercise at this location only," a farmer, Jaspreet Singh told ANI. He added that those who are interested in doing work out at the gym can also join.
13 December 2020, 08:16 AM
Anti-Modi slogans raised by Khalistani supporters during a protest held in support of agitating farmers in Washington on Saturday.
13 December 2020, 08:13 AM
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Washington
Members of Khalistani separatists desecrated the statue of Mahatma Gandhi during a protest organised by Sikh-American youths on Saturday in support of farmers who are protesting against the recently enacted agri laws in India.
Hundreds of Sikhs from in and around Greater Washington DC area, Maryland and Virginia, along with many from other states like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina, on Saturday carried out a car rally to the Indian Embassy in downtown Washington DC, where they gathered to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.