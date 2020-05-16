हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nirmala Sitharaman press conference Live: India needs to prepare for global competition, says FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce the fourth tranche of the Centre's economic relief package on Saturday (May 16). Her address for the fourth consecutive day will begin at 4 pm.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 16, 2020 - 16:19
Comments |
PTI photo

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday (May 16) announced the fourth tranche of the Centre's economic relief package. Her address for the fourth consecutive day began at 4 pm.

Finance Minister Sitharaman had announced measures related to MSMEs, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), migrant workers and street vendors. And while the third day focussed on agriculture, allied activities and farms produced related administrative reforms, on the fourth day, announcements related to infrastructure, coal, aviation, FDI, investments and land reforms are expected. 

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates on today's media address of the Finance Minister.

16 May 2020, 16:09 PM

Our aim is to make India self-reliant and not isolationist: FM Sitharaman

16 May 2020, 16:08 PM

Many sectors need policy simplification and de-congestion: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

16 May 2020, 16:07 PM

Must prepare for tough competition to go global: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

16 May 2020, 16:02 PM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference begins to announce the details of the fourth tranche of the economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12.

16 May 2020, 15:52 PM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address her fourth press conference on Centre's economic package shortly.

