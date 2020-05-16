Nirmala Sitharaman press conference Live: India needs to prepare for global competition, says FM

16 May 2020, 16:09 PM
Our aim is to make India self-reliant and not isolationist: FM Sitharaman
16 May 2020, 16:08 PM
Many sectors need policy simplification and de-congestion: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
16 May 2020, 16:07 PM
Must prepare for tough competition to go global: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
16 May 2020, 16:02 PM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference begins to announce the details of the fourth tranche of the economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12.
16 May 2020, 15:52 PM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address her fourth press conference on Centre's economic package shortly.