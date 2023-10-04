trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670672
FLOODS IN SIKKIM

LIVE UPDATES | Sikkim Floods: Cloudburst, Flash Floods Wrecks Havoc Wipe Out Roads And Bridges, 23 Soldiers Missing

Sikkim Floods Live Updates: Flash floods in Sikkim's Lachen valley, triggered by a cloudburst and dam release, leave 23 Army personnel missing. Rescue efforts are underway amidst heavy rain alerts.

 

Sikkim Floods
Sikkim Floods LIVE: On Tuesday night, a sudden cloudburst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim triggered a flash flood in the river Teesta, resulting in 23 Army personnel being reported missing. The surge in water levels was further intensified by the release of water from the Chungthang dam, causing downstream water levels to rise significantly, reaching heights of 15-20 feet. The torrential floodwaters swept away Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam, leading to ongoing search operations to locate the missing personnel. The flash flood also inflicted damage on several Army establishments along the Lachen valley, with efforts underway to assess the full extent of the impact.

The Singtham footbridge over the Teesta river collapsed under the force of the overflowing waters. Sections of National Highway 10, vital for connecting West Bengal to Sikkim, were washed away, resulting in blocked or unserviceable roads in Namchi following the flash flood.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall in Gangtok, Gyalshing, Pakyong, and Soreng districts for the next two days. Additionally, a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall has been issued for Mangan and Namchi districts. The situation is being closely monitored as authorities work to manage and respond to the aftermath of the flash flood.

04 October 2023
12:14 PM

Sikkim Floods Live Updates: Cloudburst Wrecks Havoc

Cloudburst and flash floods have wrecked havoc in North Sikkim. The primary concern currently revolves around the 23 Army personnel who have been declared missing. Rescue efforts are actively in progress. Stay tuned for the most recent developments.

 

