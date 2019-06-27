close

Live: Greeting each other as best friends do! PM Modi meets Japanese PM ahead of G20 Summit

This is PM Modi's sixth G20 Summit which is being held at Osaka on June 28-29.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 27, 2019 - 11:09
Comments |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday landed in Japan's Osaka to the attend the G20 Summit on Thursday morning. He will attend several bilateral and plurilateral meetings and meet with world leaders including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was greeted by the members of the Indian community in Japan.

Here are the live updates from the G20 Summit: 

PM Modi to project India's priorities on world stage

27 June 2019, 11:03 AM

"Once again would like to offer my hearty congratulations to you for an overwhelming win in elections. Also, next time it is my turn to visit India and I am looking forward to my visit," said Shinzo Abe.

27 June 2019, 11:01 AM

"Thank you once again for the congratulations, you were the first friend of India who congratulated me, on phone. I also express my gratitude for the warm welcome you and Japan Government have accorded to us," PM Modi tells PM Abe.

27 June 2019, 10:59 AM

PM Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo discussed a broad range of topics.

"Expanding the strategic template of our relationship. PM @narendramodi met Japanese PM @AbeShinzo ahead of the #G20Summit. Discussed broad range of topics of mutual interest. PM said that he was looking forward to visit of PM Abe to India later this year for the Annual Summit," tweeted Kumar

27 June 2019, 10:58 AM

PM Modi meets Japanese PM Abe Shinzo ahead of their bilateral meeting. "Greeting each other as best friends do! Japanese PM @AbeShinzo warmly welcomes PM @narendramodi ahead of their bilateral meeting. #G20OsakaSummit," tweeted MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar along with a video.

 

 

27 June 2019, 10:56 AM

He was greeted by the members of the Indian community in Japan. 

 

 

27 June 2019, 10:56 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday landed in Japan's Osaka to attend the G20 Summit alongside key international leaders. He will attend several plurilateral meetings and meet world leaders including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Prime Minister left India on Wednesday night and arrived in Osaka early Thursday morning. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Early morning arrival in Osaka. The #G20 Summit, bilateral and multilateral interactions await PM @narendramodi in the coming two days. He will elaborate on many issues of global importance and present India’s viewpoint.” This is PM Modi's sixth G20 Summit which is being held at Osaka on June 28-29.

 

Read more

 

 

