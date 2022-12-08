Gandhinagar South Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 Result Live Updates Vidhan Sabha Chunav Alpesh Khodaji Thakor, Devendrabhai Dolatbhai Pravinchandra Patel, Dr Himanshu Patel Adalaj, BJP, AAP, Congress

New Delhi: Counting of votes for Gandhinagar South Gujarat Assembly is begining shortly. A total of 11 candidates are fighting for the Assembly constituency. OBC leader Alpesh Thakor is the BJP candidate from Gandhinagar South Assembly constituency in Gujarat. Thakor, who had lost from Radhanpur in North Gujarat in a by-election in 2019 on the BJP ticket, has been fielded from Gandhinagar South this time. Devendrabhai(Dolatbhai) Pravinchandra Patel from AAP and Dr Himanshu Patel (Adalaj) from Congress have been fielded from Gandhinagar South Gujarat Assembly.

Other candidates include Rajendra Sureshbhai Parmar (Bhartiya Jan Parishad), Rajeshkumar Mangabhai Parmar (BSP), Solanki Vinodkumar Kacharabhai (IND), Acharya Keyur Chimanbhai (IND), Kishorpuri Chandanpuri Gauswami (IND), Rajveer (IND), Solanki Dharmendrakumar Chimanbhai (IND), Chaudhari Kishorsinh Shrichand (Jan Sewa Driver Party).

Here are the live updates