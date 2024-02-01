trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2716507
GOA STATE LOTTERY 2024

Goa State Lottery Result 6:30 PM Winners List 01.02.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: RAJSHREE 100 MONTHLY Rs. 35 Lakh Lucky Draw Winning Numbers COMING SOON- Check Full List Here

Goa State Lottery Result Thursday 01-02-2024 LIVE: The results of Goa State Lottery Rajshree 100 Monthly Lotterty, Rajshree 50 Guru Weekly and Goa Rajshree 20 Guru Weekly, lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, February 01, 2024, at 6:30 PM, 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM. First Prize in lotteries of the day is Bumper 35 Lakh Rupees. Live Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Goa State Lottery
LIVE Blog

Goa State Lottery Today Result 01-02-2024 Thursday LIVE: The Goa State Lottery draw at 6:30 pm, 7:30 pm & 8:30 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Goa state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 6:30 PM draw for Goa State Lottery “Rajshree 100 Monthly lottery”, Goa “Rajshree 50 Guru weekly” Lottery Result 7:30 PM and “Rajshree 20 Guru Weekly” Lottery Result 8:30 PM will be announced today. The first prize lotteries for the day is 35 Lakh Rupees.

Get Goa State lottery result today - old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at - statelotteries.goa.gov.in

Goa State Lottery Scheme

The Directorate of Goa State Lotteries operates six Bumper Schemes annually, with draws scheduled on significant festivals. Furthermore, the Directorate is introducing a Monthly Lottery Scheme, featuring draws every month. Additional Lottery Products/Schemes, including Weekly Lottery Schemes, are also in the planning stage.

Below are the details of today's fortunate draw

Goa State Lottery Monthly Lucky Draw and Its timing

  • RAJSHREE 100 MONTHLY LOTTERY – 6:30 PM

Goa State Lottery Weekly Lucky Draw and its timing

  • RAJSHREE  20 GURU WEEKLY LOTTERY – 8:30 PM
  • RAJSHREE  50 GURU WEEKLY LOTTERY – 7:30 PM
  • RAJSHREE  10 EVENING GURU WEEKLY LOTTERY- 5:40 PM  
  • DEAR 50 ELEGANT THURSDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY – 5:00 PM

Goa State Lottery Result Today 01.02.2024 LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money Details For RAJSHREE 100 MONTHLY Lottery Draw

-1st Prize Rs 35 Lakh

-2nd Prize Rs 1 Lakh

-3rd Prize Rs  10000

-4th  Prize Rs  5000

-5th Prize Rs   1000

-6th Prize Rs   500

The results of the Goa State Lottery are revealed monthly every Thursday at 6:30 PM. Furthermore, daily and weekly results are announced at 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM, respectively. You can also access the live results on the Zee News English website.

Disclaimer

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)

Stay Tuned To Zee For Live And Latest Updates On Goa State Lottery Result 01.02.2024

01 February 2024
14:13 PM

Goa State Lottery 01.02.2024 Thursday Live Updates: Result Timimgs, The Result of Goa state Lottery are revealed monthly every Thursday at 6:30 PM. Furthermore, daily and weekly results are announced at 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM, this live results are also posted here on the Live Blog Zee News 

