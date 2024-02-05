Goa State Lottery Result 7:30 PM Winners List 05.02.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: RAJSHREE 50 SOM WEEKLY Rs. 21 Lakh Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT SHORTLY- Check Full List Here
Goa State Lottery Result Monday 05-02-2024 LIVE: The results of Goa State Lottery Rajshree 50 Som Weekly and Goa Rajshree 20 Som Weekly, lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, February 05, 2024, at 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM. First Prize in lotteries of the day is Bumper 21 Lakh Rupees. Live Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.
Goa State Lottery Today Result 05-02-2024 Monday LIVE: The Goa State Lottery draw at 7:30 pm & 8:30 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Goa state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 7:30 PM draw for Goa State Lottery “Rajshree 50 Som weekly” and “Rajshree 20 Som Weekly” Lottery Result 8:30 PM will be announced today. The first prize lotteries for the day is 21 Lakh Rupees.
Get Goa State lottery result today - old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at - statelotteries.goa.gov.in
Goa State Lottery Scheme
The Directorate of Goa State Lotteries operates six Bumper Schemes annually, with draws scheduled on significant festivals. Furthermore, the Directorate is introducing a Monthly Lottery Scheme, featuring draws every month. Additional Lottery Products/Schemes, including Weekly Lottery Schemes, are also in the planning stage
Below are the details of today's fortunate draw
Goa State Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing
RAJSHREE 20 SOM WEEKLY LOTTERY – 8:30 PM
RAJSHREE 50 SOM WEEKLY LOTTERY – 7:30 PM
RAJSHREE 10 EVENING SOM WEEKLY LOTTERY- 5:40 PM
DEAR 50 STAR SOM WEEKLY LOTTERY – 5:00 PM
Goa State Lottery Result Today 05.02.2024 LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money Details For RAJSHREE 50 SOM WEEKLY Lottery Draw
-1st Prize Rs 21 Lakh
-consolation Prize 5000
-2nd Prize Rs 4500
-3rd Prize Rs 2200
-4th Prize Rs 1000
-5th Prize Rs 500
-6th Prize Rs 250
The Goa State Lottery results are disclosed every Thursday at 6:30 PM for the monthly lottery. Additionally, daily and weekly results are declared at 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM, respectively. Live results can be accessed on the Zee News English website.
Disclaimer
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)
Goa State Lottery Result Live Updates: Goa State Lottery Scheme
Goa State Lottery Result Today 05.02.2024 LIVE UPDATES: How to claim prize?
The Distributor, on behalf of the State Government, distributes prizes up to Rs 10,000 as per the scheme. Claims exceeding this amount require submission to the Director's office within 30 days from the draw date. The claim should include specified documents, and a delayed claim may be considered within 90 days under valid reasons. TDS is deducted during payment, and tickets that are forged, torn, or tampered with are not accepted.
Goa State Lottery Result Today 05.02.2024 LIVE UPDATES: Prize money details for RAJSHREE 50 SOM Weekly Lottery Draw
Goa State Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Steps To Download RAJSHREE 50 SOM WEEKLY, Lottery Result 05.02.2024
Step 1: Go to the Goa State Lotteries official website- www.statelotteries.goa.gov.in/lottery-results/
Step 2: Select Result option
Step 3: Select the lottery type and click on it
Step 4: Find RAJSHREE 50 SOM WEEKLY Ticket 05.02.2024
Step 5: Now match your lottery ticket number with winning number
Step 6: Congratulation if you win any prize
Goa State Lottery Result 05.02.2024 Live: History
Established on February 23, 1995, the Directorate of Goa State Lotteries aimed to organize and promote the state's lotteries. The Directorate of Small Savings and Goa State Lotteries emerged on April 1, 2006, uniting with the National Savings Organization. This led to the formation of the Directorate of Small Savings & Lotteries. On May 10, 2010, the government introduced Online and Paper Lottery operations, appointing a Marketing Agent as the Sole Agent for managing Goa State lotteries
Goa State Lottery Result 05.02.2024 Live Updates: Details and Address
The Goa State Lottery is an inclusive system providing people from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to try their luck and win prizes. Governed by the state, it ensures transparent draws, offering a reliable experience. Under Section 12 of the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, the Government of Goa has established rules and a computerized network to facilitate lottery provisions. The Directorate of Goa State Lotteries is located at Serra Building, near All India Radio (AIR) Altinho, Panaji, Goa, with the postal code 403001.