Goa State Lottery Result 7:30 PM Winners List 08.02.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: RAJSHREE 50 GURU WEEKLY Rs. 21 Lakh Lucky Draw Winning Numbers COMING SOON- Check Full List Here

Goa State Lottery Today Result 08-02-2024 Thursday LIVE: The Goa State Lottery draw at 7:30 pm & 8:30 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Goa state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 7:30 PM draw for Goa State Lottery “Rajshree 50 Guru weekly” and “Rajshree 20 Guru Weekly” Lottery Result 8:30 PM will be announced today. The first prize lotteries for the day is 21 Lakh Rupees.

Get Goa State lottery result today - old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at - statelotteries.goa.gov.in

Goa State Lottery Scheme

The Directorate of Goa State Lotteries operates six Bumper Schemes annually, with draws scheduled on significant festivals. Furthermore, the Directorate is introducing a Monthly Lottery Scheme, featuring draws every month. Additional Lottery Products/Schemes, including Weekly Lottery Schemes, are also in the planning stage

Goa State Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing

RAJSHREE 20 GURU WEEKLY LOTTERY – 8:30 PM

RAJSHREE 50 GURU WEEKLY LOTTERY – 7:30 PM

RAJSHREE 10 EVENING GURU WEEKLY LOTTERY- 5:40 PM

DEAR 50 ELEGANT THURSDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY – 5:00 PM

Below are the details of today's fortunate draw

Goa State Lottery Result Today 08.02.2024 LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money Details For RAJSHREE 50 GURU WEEKLY Lottery Draw

-1st Prize Rs 21 Lakh

-consolation Prize 5000

-2nd Prize Rs 4500

-3rd Prize Rs 2200

-4th Prize Rs 1000

-5th Prize Rs 500

The Goa State Lottery results are disclosed every Thursday at 6:30 PM for the monthly lottery. Additionally, daily and weekly results are declared at 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM, respectively. Live results can be accessed on the Zee News English website.

Disclaimer

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)