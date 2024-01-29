Goa State Lottery Result 6:30 PM Winners List 29.01.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: RAJSHREE LOHRI SPECIAL Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT SHORTLY Check Full List Here
The announcement for the Goa State Lottery Rajshree Lohri Special draw on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 6:30 PM is set to take place. The Bumper Lottery's top prize is 1 Crore Rupees. Individuals can confirm their results on the official website at statelotteries.goa.gov.in. Check the live result update here and scroll down to view the list of winners.
Goa State Lottery Today Result 29-01-2024 Monday LIVE: The Goa State Lottery draw at 6:30 pm, 7:30 pm & 8:30 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Goa state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 6:30 PM draw for Goa State Lottery “Rajshree Lohri Special”, Goa “Rajshree 50 Som Weekly” Lottery Result 7:30 PM and Goa “Rajshree 20 Som Weekly” Lottery Result 8:30 PM will be announced today. The first prize lotteries for the day is 1 Crore Rupees.
Get Goa State lottery result today - old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at - statelotteries.goa.gov.in
The Goa State lottery has been started by the government of Goa It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper.
Today’s details of the lucky draw are mentioned below
Goa State Lottery Bumper Draw and Its timing:
- RAJSHREE LOHRI SPECIAL LOTTERY – 6:30 PM
Goa State Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing:
-
RAJSHREE 20 SOM WEEKLY LOTTERY – 8:30 PM
-
RAJSHREE 50 SOM WEEKLY LOTTERY – 7:30 PM
-
RAJSHREE 10 EVENING SOM WEEKLY LOTTERY - 5:40 PM
- DEAR 50 STAR MONDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY – 5:00 PM
Where to Purchase Goa State lottery ticket:
You can purchase Goa State Lottery Ticket only Offline/Physical through a Vendor from Goa & Maharashtra.
The Goa State lottery result is released daily at 6:35 pm, and you can find the live results on the Zee News website as well.
Disclaimer
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)
Goa State Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Steps To Download Rajshree Lohri Special Lottery, Result 29.01.2024
Step 1: Go to the Goa State Lotteries official website- statelotteries.goa.gov.in
Step 2: Select Result option
Step 3: Select the lottery type and click on it
Step 4: Find Rajshree Lohri Special Lottery Ticket 29.01.2024
Step 5: Now match your lottery ticket number with winning number
Step 6: Congratulation if you win any prize
Goa State Lottery Result 29-01-2024 Live: History
The establishment of the Directorate of Goa State Lotteries took place on 23rd February 1995, with the purpose of organizing, conducting, and promoting the Goa State Lotteries. On 1st April 2006, the Directorate of Small Savings and Goa State Lotteries came into existence, resulting from the amalgamation of the Directorate of Goa State Lotteries and the National Savings Organization. This merger formed a unified department named the Directorate of Small Savings & Lotteries. In a significant development, the government initiated Online and Paper Lottery operations on 10th May 2010, as per Gazette notification No. JS(Bud)/32/2010 dated 7th May 2010. A Marketing Agent was appointed as the Sole Agent to manage the lotteries of the Goa State.