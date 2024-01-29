Goa State Lottery Result 6:30 PM Winners List 29.01.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: RAJSHREE LOHRI SPECIAL Rs.1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT SHORTLY Check Full List Here

Goa State Lottery Today Result 29-01-2024 Monday LIVE: The Goa State Lottery draw at 6:30 pm, 7:30 pm & 8:30 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Goa state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 6:30 PM draw for Goa State Lottery “Rajshree Lohri Special”, Goa “Rajshree 50 Som Weekly” Lottery Result 7:30 PM and Goa “Rajshree 20 Som Weekly” Lottery Result 8:30 PM will be announced today. The first prize lotteries for the day is 1 Crore Rupees.

Get Goa State lottery result today - old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at - statelotteries.goa.gov.in

The Goa State lottery has been started by the government of Goa It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper.

Today’s details of the lucky draw are mentioned below

Goa State Lottery Bumper Draw and Its timing:

RAJSHREE LOHRI SPECIAL LOTTERY – 6:30 PM

Goa State Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing:

RAJSHREE 20 SOM WEEKLY LOTTERY – 8:30 PM

RAJSHREE 50 SOM WEEKLY LOTTERY – 7:30 PM

RAJSHREE 10 EVENING SOM WEEKLY LOTTERY - 5:40 PM

DEAR 50 STAR MONDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY – 5:00 PM

Where to Purchase Goa State lottery ticket:

You can purchase Goa State Lottery Ticket only Offline/Physical through a Vendor from Goa & Maharashtra.

The Goa State lottery result is released daily at 6:35 pm, and you can find the live results on the Zee News website as well.

Disclaimer

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)