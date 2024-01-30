Goa State Lottery Result 7:30 PM Winners List 30.01.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: RAJSHREE 50 MANGAL WEEKLY Rs. 21 Lakh Lucky Draw Winning Numbers TO BE OUT SHORTLY- Check Full List Here
Goa State Lottery Result Tuesday 30-01-2024 LIVE: The results of Goa State Lottery Rajshree 50 Mangal Weekly, Goa Rajshree 20 Mangal weekly, lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM. First Prize in lotteries of the day is Bumper 21 Lakh Rupees. Live Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.
Goa State Lottery Today Result 30-01-2024 Tuesday LIVE: The Goa State Lottery draw at 7:30 pm & 8:30 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Goa state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 7:30 PM draw for Goa State Lottery “Rajshree 50 Mangal weekly” and “Rajshree 20 Mangal Weekly” Lottery Result 8:30 PM will be announced today. The first prize lotteries for the day is 21 Lakh Rupees.
Get Goa State lottery result today - old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at - statelotteries.goa.gov.in
The Goa State lottery has been started by the government of Goa It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper.
Today’s details of the lucky draw are mentioned below
Goa State Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing
RAJSHREE 20 MANGAL WEEKLY LOTTERY – 8:30 PM
RAJSHREE 50 MANGAL WEEKLY LOTTERY – 7:30 PM
RAJSHREE 10 EVENING MANGAL WEEKLY LOTTERY- 5:40 PM
DEAR 50 CLASSIC TUESDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY – 5:00 PM
Goa State Lottery Result Prize Money Details For RAJSHREE 50 SOM Weekly
-1st Prize Rs 21 Lakh
-consolation Prize 5000
-2nd Prize Rs 4500
-3rd Prize Rs 2200
-4th Prize Rs 1000
-5th Prize Rs 500
-6th Prize Rs 250
The Goa State lottery result is released daily at 7:30 pm, and you can find the live results on the Zee News website as well.
Disclaimer
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)
Goa State Lottery Result Live Updates: Goa State Lottery Scheme
The Directorate of Goa State Lotteries operates six Bumper Schemes annually, with draws scheduled on significant festivals. Furthermore, the Directorate is introducing a Monthly Lottery Scheme, featuring draws every month. Additional Lottery Products/Schemes, including Weekly Lottery Schemes, are also in the planning stage.
Goa State Lottery Result Today 30.01.2024 LIVE UPDATES: How to claim Goa Rajshree 50 Mangal Weekly prize?
Prizes of up to Rs 10,000 will be distributed by the Distributor on behalf of the State Government as per the scheme. Claims for prizes exceeding Rs 10,000 must be submitted to the office of the Director, Small Saving and Goa State Lotteries, located at Serra Building, Altinho, Panaji, Goa. The claim should be accompanied by the prescribed application form, the authentic winning ticket, two passport-size photographs, PAN card, and valid residence proof issued by a central or state government organization. This submission must occur within 30 days from the date of the draw and publication of the result. In cases where the claimant is unable to meet the 30-day deadline, the Director may consider claims submitted after 30 days but before the expiration of 90 days from the draw date, provided that the delay is proven to be beyond the claimant's control. TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) on the prize will be deducted during the payment process. It is essential to note that tickets that are forged, torn, mutilated, or tampered with will not be entertained.
Goa State Lottery Live: Today Weekly Draw Lottery Name
Goa Rajshree 50 Mangal Weekly Lottery Draw is scheduled for 30th January 2024
Goa State Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Steps To Download RAJSHREE 50 MANGAL WEEKLY, Lottery Result 30.01.2024
Step 1: Go to the Goa State Lotteries official website- www.statelotteries.goa.gov.in/lottery-results/
Step 2: Select Result option
Step 3: Select the lottery type and click on it
Step 4: Find RAJSHREE 50 MANGAL WEEKLY Ticket 30.01.2024
Step 5: Now match your lottery ticket number with winning number
Step 6: Congratulation if you win any prize
Goa State Lottery Result 30-01-2024 Live: History
The establishment of the Directorate of Goa State Lotteries took place on 23rd February 1995, with the purpose of organizing, conducting, and promoting the Goa State Lotteries. On 1st April 2006, the Directorate of Small Savings and Goa State Lotteries came into existence, resulting from the amalgamation of the Directorate of Goa State Lotteries and the National Savings Organization. This merger formed a unified department named the Directorate of Small Savings & Lotteries. In a significant development, the government initiated Online and Paper Lottery operations on 10th May 2010, as per Gazette notification No. JS(Bud)/32/2010 dated 7th May 2010. A Marketing Agent was appointed as the Sole Agent to manage the lotteries of the Goa State.
Goa State Lottery 30.01.2024 Live Updates: Details and Address
The Goa State Lottery stands as an inclusive lottery system that affords individuals from diverse backgrounds the chance to test their luck and potentially secure prizes. Governed by the state, the Goa State Lottery ensures impartial and transparent lottery draws, offering a credible and reliable experience for all participants. Under the authority vested by section 12 of the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, the Government of Goa has established the Goa Lotteries (Regulation) Rules 2003 and Goa Computerized Network Lottery, 2003 to facilitate the provisions of the Act. The Directorate of Goa State Lotteries is situated at Serra Building, in close proximity to All India Radio (AIR) Altinho, Panaji, Goa, with the postal code 403001.