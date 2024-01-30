Goa State Lottery Result 7:30 PM Winners List 30.01.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: RAJSHREE 50 MANGAL WEEKLY Rs. 21 Lakh Lucky Draw Winning Numbers TO BE OUT SHORTLY- Check Full List Here

Goa State Lottery Today Result 30-01-2024 Tuesday LIVE: The Goa State Lottery draw at 7:30 pm & 8:30 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Goa state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 7:30 PM draw for Goa State Lottery “Rajshree 50 Mangal weekly” and “Rajshree 20 Mangal Weekly” Lottery Result 8:30 PM will be announced today. The first prize lotteries for the day is 21 Lakh Rupees.

Get Goa State lottery result today - old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at - statelotteries.goa.gov.in

The Goa State lottery has been started by the government of Goa It covers various lottery schemes such as Weekly, Monthly and Bumper.

Today’s details of the lucky draw are mentioned below

Goa State Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing

RAJSHREE 20 MANGAL WEEKLY LOTTERY – 8:30 PM

RAJSHREE 50 MANGAL WEEKLY LOTTERY – 7:30 PM

RAJSHREE 10 EVENING MANGAL WEEKLY LOTTERY- 5:40 PM

DEAR 50 CLASSIC TUESDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY – 5:00 PM

Goa State Lottery Result Prize Money Details For RAJSHREE 50 SOM Weekly

-1st Prize Rs 21 Lakh

-consolation Prize 5000

-2nd Prize Rs 4500

-3rd Prize Rs 2200

-4th Prize Rs 1000

-5th Prize Rs 500

-6th Prize Rs 250

The Goa State lottery result is released daily at 7:30 pm, and you can find the live results on the Zee News website as well.

Disclaimer

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)