Goa State Lottery Result 7:30 PM Winners List 31.01.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: RAJSHREE 50 BUDH WEEKLY Rs. 21 Lakh Lucky Draw Winning Numbers COMING SOON- Check Full List Here
Goa State Lottery Result Wednesday 31-01-2024 LIVE: The results of Goa State Lottery Rajshree 50 Budh Weekly, Goa Rajshree 20 Budh weekly, lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM. First Prize in lotteries of the day is Bumper 21 Lakh Rupees. Live Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.
Trending Photos
Goa State Lottery Today Result 31-01-2024 Wednesday LIVE: The Goa State Lottery draw at 7:30 pm & 8:30 pm is shared here on a daily basis. Get the latest Goa state lottery winning numbers and stay connected for draw results timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have legal lotteries, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The results of the 7:30 PM draw for Goa State Lottery “Rajshree 50 Budh weekly” and “Rajshree 20 Budh Weekly” Lottery Result 8:30 PM will be announced today. The first prize lotteries for the day is 21 Lakh Rupees.
Get Goa State lottery result today - old, new scheme Lucky winning number live at - statelotteries.goa.gov.in
Goa State Lottery Scheme
The Directorate of Goa State Lotteries operates six Bumper Schemes annually, with draws scheduled on significant festivals. Furthermore, the Directorate is introducing a Monthly Lottery Scheme, featuring draws every month. Additional Lottery Products/Schemes, including Weekly Lottery Schemes, are also in the planning stage.
-
Below are the details of today's fortunate draw.
Goa State Lottery Lucky Draw and its timing
RAJSHREE 20 BUDH WEEKLY LOTTERY – 8:30 PM
RAJSHREE 50 BUDH WEEKLY LOTTERY – 7:30 PM
RAJSHREE 10 EVENING BUDH WEEKLY LOTTERY- 5:40 PM
DEAR 50 DELUX WEDNESDAY WEEKLY LOTTERY – 5:00 PM
Goa State Lottery Result Today 31.01.2024 LIVE UPDATES: Prize Money Details For RAJSHREE 50 BUDH WEEKLY Lottery Draw
-1st Prize Rs 21 Lakh
-consolation Prize 5000
-2nd Prize Rs 4500
-3rd Prize Rs 2200
-4th Prize Rs 1000
-5th Prize Rs 500
-6th Prize Rs 250
The Goa State lottery result is released daily at 7:30 pm, and you can find the live results on the Zee News website as well.
Disclaimer
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway, take your decision after consideration. This article is not a suggestion/advice to buy lottery)
Stay Tuned To Zee For Live And Latest Updates On Goa State Lottery Result 31.01.2024
Goa State Lottery Result Today 31.01.2024 LIVE UPDATES: How to claim prize?
The Distributor, on behalf of the State Government, distributes prizes up to Rs 10,000 as per the scheme. Claims exceeding this amount require submission to the Director's office within 30 days from the draw date. The claim should include specified documents, and a delayed claim may be considered within 90 days under valid reasons. TDS is deducted during payment, and tickets that are forged, torn, or tampered with are not accepted.
Goa State Lottery Result Today 31 JANUARY 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Prize money details for RAJSHREE 50 BUDH Weekly Lottery Draw
-1st Prize Rs 21 Lakh
-consolation Prize 5000
-2nd Prize Rs 4500
-3rd Prize Rs 2200
-4th Prize Rs 1000
-5th Prize Rs 500
-6th Prize Rs 250
Goa State Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Steps To Download RAJSHREE 50 BUDH WEEKLY, Lottery Result 31.01.2024
Step 1: Go to the Goa State Lotteries official website- www.statelotteries.goa.gov.in/lottery-results/
Step 2: Select Result option
Step 3: Select the lottery type and click on it
Step 4: Find RAJSHREE 50 BUDH WEEKLY Ticket 31.01.2024
Step 5: Now match your lottery ticket number with winning number
Step 6: Congratulation if you win any prize
Goa State Lottery Result 31-01-2024 Live: History
Established on February 23, 1995, the Directorate of Goa State Lotteries aimed to organize and promote the state's lotteries. The Directorate of Small Savings and Goa State Lotteries emerged on April 1, 2006, uniting with the National Savings Organization. This led to the formation of the Directorate of Small Savings & Lotteries. On May 10, 2010, the government introduced Online and Paper Lottery operations, appointing a Marketing Agent as the Sole Agent for managing Goa State lotteries.
Goa State Lottery 31.01.2024 Live Updates: Details and Address
The Goa State Lottery stands as an inclusive lottery system that affords individuals from diverse backgrounds the chance to test their luck and potentially secure prizes. Governed by the state, the Goa State Lottery ensures impartial and transparent lottery draws, offering a credible and reliable experience for all participants. Under the authority vested by section 12 of the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998, the Government of Goa has established the Goa Lotteries (Regulation) Rules 2003 and Goa Computerized Network Lottery, 2003 to facilitate the provisions of the Act. The Directorate of Goa State Lotteries is situated at Serra Building, in close proximity to All India Radio (AIR) Altinho, Panaji, Goa, with the postal code 403001.