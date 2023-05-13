LIVE Updates | Gokak Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: Counting Is Underway

The counting for Karnataka assembly election 2023 will start at 8 in the morning. The voting for the Gokak seat was held on May 10, 2023. Mahantesh Kadadi of the INC will face Ramesh Jarakiholi of the BJP in Gokak for the forthcoming Karnataka Elections, which will start on May 10 and end on May 13. Out of 224 seats, the winning party needs 113 to form the government in Karnataka.

Gokak is a part of the Karnataka State's Belgaum District. The overall turnout in the Gokak Assembly Constituency for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections was 74.08 percent. With a margin of 29006 votes, Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated Lakhan Laxmanarao Jarakiholi of the Indian National Congress to win the seat in 2019.