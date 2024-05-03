GSEB HSC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Arts Results Soon, gseb.org, Direct Link Toppers List Marksheet

GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2024 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is expected to declare the results for Class 12 or HSC Science 2024 today, May 3. However, there has been no official announcement from the Gujarat board yet. Once released, the Gujarat HSC Class 12 Science Result 2024 can be accessed through the official website of the board - gseb.org.

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2024

Around 4 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Board HSC science stream examinations this year. The GSEB HSC science board exams for 2024 commenced on March 11. The exams were conducted in the morning shift from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6:15 pm. Despite the expected announcement, there hasn't been any official communication from the Gujarat board yet.

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2024: How To Check GSHSEB HSC Science Results?

Once declared, students can check their GSHSEB HSC science results in 2024 on the official website at gseb.org. To qualify for the exam, students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent score in each subject as well as overall.

In March, GSEB released the HSC science exam answer key for 2024 for subjects like mathematics, chemistry, physical science, and life science. Historically, the science stream results have been unveiled earlier than the arts and commerce stream results, based on past year trends.