Gujarat Elections 2022 LIVE| PM Modi to offer prayers at Somnath temple, hold 4 rallies in Saurashtra today

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold four rallies in Gujarat's Saurashtra today, November 20, 2022. PM will first visit the famous Somnath temple and offer prayers at around 10 am. After visiting the temple Modi will hold his first rally in Verval at around 11 am. The second and third rallies will be held in Dhoraji and Amreli respectively. PM Modi will conclude the day by holding a rally at Botad.

Ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls, PM is scheduled to hold eight rallies in the state for three consecutive days from November 20 to November 22. Earlier on Saturday (November 19) PM held a road show in Gujarat's Valsad after his visit to Arunachal Pradesh for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and Uttar Pradesh for Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

While Modi will be holding rallies in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat, Union Minister Amit Shah will hold public meetings or 'Jansabha' in the Tapi and Narmada districts of the state. Gujarat is scheduled to go to assembly polls in December, The voting for Gujarat assembly polls will be done in two phases - December 1 and December 5 and the Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 results will be declared on December 8, 2022.