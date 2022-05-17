हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gyanvapi Masjid Case Live: Will the survey report be completed today? Officials weigh in

Gyanvapi Masjid row: A bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, will hear the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee. The three-day-long court-monitored videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on Monday (May 16)

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 - 10:07
Pic courtesy: ANI

The Supreme Court is slated to hear the plea seeking a stay on the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi today (May 17). A bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, will hear the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee. The three-day-long court-monitored videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on Monday. Commissioner of Police Varanasi, Satish Ganesh thanked the people of Kashi for their cooperation during the three-day survey, and said, "We spoke with all stakeholders and reached a consensus that it`s important to follow court's order. We also cleared people's misconceptions and worked on confidence building. The three-day survey has ended."

Stay with Zee News for the latest news updates.

17 May 2022, 09:57 AM

Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh has now said on Gyanvapi mosque report survey, "The survey lasted for 3 days from May 14-16. Only 50% report is ready, it's not complete yet, which is why won't be able to produce it before the court today. We will seek 3-4 days' time from the court."

17 May 2022, 09:49 AM

Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing on the Gyanvapi row today, all eyes are on the court as to what decision it will take. The Supreme Court will hear an appeal against the Allahabad High Court order which dismissed a petition challenging a Varanasi court`s order to appoint an advocate as a court commissioner to inspect the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

 

17 May 2022, 09:47 AM

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searches three locations of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in Mumbai, in an ongoing case. Police presence was seen at Congress leader P Chidambaram's residence in Chennai as CBI searched multiple locations of his son Karti Chidambaram in connection with an ongoing case.

 

17 May 2022, 09:41 AM

PM Narendra Modi to address a programme marking the silver jubilee celebrations of Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India at 11 am, via video conferencing. He will also release a postal stamp to commemorate the occasion.

 

17 May 2022, 09:41 AM

The survey was conducted in accordance with the Varanasi Civil Court`s order to continue the survey despite objections from the mosque authorities. After the conclusion of the survey, the Varanasi court ordered the District Magistrate of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, "to seal the area where the Shivling was found and to bar people from going to the place."

17 May 2022, 09:40 AM

The three-day-long court-monitored videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on Monday. As the survey was completed, the Hindu petitioner in the case, Sohan Lal Arya on Monday (May 16) claimed that the committee found a Shivling at the complex. Arya, who accompanied the court commission for the mosque survey, said that they have found "conclusive evidence".

