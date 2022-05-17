The Supreme Court is slated to hear the plea seeking a stay on the survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi today (May 17). A bench, headed by Justice DY Chandrachud, will hear the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee. The three-day-long court-monitored videography survey of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi concluded on Monday. Commissioner of Police Varanasi, Satish Ganesh thanked the people of Kashi for their cooperation during the three-day survey, and said, "We spoke with all stakeholders and reached a consensus that it`s important to follow court's order. We also cleared people's misconceptions and worked on confidence building. The three-day survey has ended."

