Gyanvapi Masjid Case LIVE: Varanasi court upholds maintainability of Hindu side’s petition, rejects Muslim petitioner's plea
Gyanvapi Masjid Case LIVE: The Gyanvapi mosque case is maintainable and the pleas filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship in the mosque will be heard, a court in Varanasi said today.
Gyanvapi Masjid Case LIVE: Varanasi district court on Monday (September 12, 2022) said that the Gyanvapi mosque case is maintainable and the pleas filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship in the mosque will be heard. The Gyanvapi mosque is located next to the famous Kashi Viswanath temple.
The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22, said Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the district court.
So far, the mosque committee has submitted that the property belonged to the Waqf Board and the matter cannot be heard before the court. They argued that only the Waqf Board had the right to hear any matter that pertains to the mosque.
'Win for the Hindu community'
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh | It's a win for the Hindu community. The next hearing is on Sep 22. It's a foundation stone for the Gyanvapi temple. Appeal to people to maintain peace: Sohan Lal Arya, petitioner in the #GyanvapiMosque case pic.twitter.com/ZfldKGamv0
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2022
Hindu women's plea to be heard, says Court
A single bench of district Judge AK Vishvesh delivering the verdict in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute case holds case is maintainable
Uttar Pradesh | The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on Sep 22: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi mosque case pic.twitter.com/EYqF3nxRlT
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 12, 2022
Gyanvapi Case Maintainable
The Gyanvapi mosque case is maintainable and the pleas filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship in the mosque will be heard, a court in Varanasi said today.
