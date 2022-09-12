NewsIndia
GYANVAPI MOSQUE CASE

Gyanvapi Masjid Case LIVE: Varanasi court upholds maintainability of Hindu side’s petition, rejects Muslim petitioner's plea

Gyanvapi Masjid Case LIVE: The Gyanvapi mosque case is maintainable and the pleas filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship in the mosque will be heard, a court in Varanasi said today.

Gyanvapi Masjid Case LIVE: Varanasi district court on Monday (September 12, 2022) said that the Gyanvapi mosque case is maintainable and the pleas filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship in the mosque will be heard. The Gyanvapi mosque is located next to the famous Kashi Viswanath temple. 

The court rejected the Muslim side's petition and said the suit is maintainable. The next hearing of the case is on September 22, said Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side in the district court. 

So far, the mosque committee has submitted that the property belonged to the Waqf Board and the matter cannot be heard before the court. They argued that only the Waqf Board had the right to hear any matter that pertains to the mosque.

12 September 2022
14:39 PM

'Win for the Hindu community'

14:38 PM

Hindu women's plea to be heard, says Court

A single bench of district Judge AK Vishvesh delivering the verdict in the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri dispute case holds case is maintainable

14:37 PM

Gyanvapi Case Maintainable

The Gyanvapi mosque case is maintainable and the pleas filed by five Hindu women seeking the right to worship in the mosque will be heard, a court in Varanasi said today.

