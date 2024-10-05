Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: Voting To Conclude In Evening As State Awaits Exit Polls

Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024 Live: The voting in the Haryana Assembly elections is set to conclude on Saturday evening. After the end of polling, all the attention will shift to the exit polls ahead of the results on October 8. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking a third consecutive term, while the Congress is aiming to reclaim power after a decade.

The BJP came to power in Haryana in 2014 after bringing an end to the Congress party’s 10-year-long regime. However, the exit polls slightly underestimated the saffron party's victory while being generally accurate for the Congress.

According to four exit polls, in the 90-seat Haryana Assembly, the BJP would fall just shy of the 46-seat majority. The exit polls have suggested that the saffron party will secure victory on around 43 seats. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) was expected to come in second with 27 seats, while the Congress is likely to bag 13.

What turned out real was that the saffron party secured 47 seats, and the Congress won 15, both slightly exceeding predictions. However, the INLD's result fell short, as it only won 19 seats—eight fewer than what pollsters had estimated.

Two exit polls, News 24-Chanakya and ABP News-Nielsen, had projected that the BJP would surpass the majority mark. Times Now and India TV-CVoter accurately forecast the Congress's seat count, while News 24-Chanakya came closest to predicting the INLD's final tally.

In 2019, most polls predicted a big win for the BJP, with some projecting victories in more than 70 seats. But the polls ended in a hung assembly, with all parties failing to cross the majority mark.

Eight exit polls had estimated that the BJP would win around 61 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections, with the Congress lagging behind at 18 seats. However, the results told a different story: the BJP secured only 40 seats, while the Congress surprised with 31.