LIVE UPDATES | Haryana Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Will BJP Repeat Its Thumping Victory, or Can INDIA Bloc Stage A Comeback?

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: The election results day has arrived, and today's outcomes will shape the future of the country. In Haryana, there's a lot of excitement as people await the live updates of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election Results. With its 10 parliamentary constituencies, Haryana is an important battleground that could shape the future of the state. Each constituency reflects the state's diverse socio-political landscape, making this election crucial.

Haryana Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Exit Poll Results

In the last general elections, the BJP won all 10 seats in Haryana. However, according to exit polls released on Saturday, they are not expected to repeat this feat. The BJP is likely to win at least 7 seats, while the INDIA bloc is expected to secure 3 seats. All 10 constituencies in Haryana voted on May 25, with an average voter turnout of 64.8%.

Haryana's political environment is heavily influenced by the Jat community, who make up about 29% of the electorate. The Jats play a significant role in determining election outcomes in the state.

Haryana Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Constituencies Details

The 10 constituencies in Haryana are Ambala, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonipat. The BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has won two consecutive elections in 2014 and 2019, strengthening its position ahead of the 2024 elections.