HBSE Haryana Board 12th Results 2024 Announced At bseh.org.in For Science, Commerce, Arts Stream, Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage
bseh.org.in. Haryana Board Chairman VP Yadav is likely to officially declare the Haryana Board BSEH Class 12 results during a press conference shortly.
Trending Photos
HBSE 12th results 2024 Live Updates: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has declared the class 12th results on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The results were declared in the online mode. The HBSE class 12th results for Science, Commerce and Arts streams were declared via press conference. Students can check their scores from the official website: bseh.org.in. Haryana Board Chairman VP Yadav officially declared the Haryana Board BSEH Class 12 results during a press conference.
Along with the announcement of the HBSE 12th result, the board will also release the result statistics including overall pass percentage, toppers list, and number of students who appeared in the board exams.
Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Result Live Updates: Nuh Worst-Performing District This Year
Haryana's Nuh is the worst-performing district in this year's HBSE Class 12th Result 2024.
Haryana Board Class 12th Result Live Updates: Key Details
Here are the Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Result 2024 statistics:-
-Number of students who appeared in the HBSE exam- 213504
-Number of students who cleared the exam - 182136
-Number of students failed - 6169
Haryana Board Class 12th Result Live Updates: How To Download Results?
Students can check their results online by visiting the official website of the Haryana board: bseh.org.in. They need to log in with their credentials to access the provisional mark sheet.
-Go to the official website: bseh.org.in
-Click on the link for HBSE 12th result 2024 on the homepage
-Enter the roll number and date of birth
-The HBSE 12th result 2024 will be displayed on the screen
-Review and download the mark sheet
-Print a hard copy for future reference.
Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Result Live Updates: Govt Vs Private Schools Pass Percentage
While the government schools have achieved a pass percentage of 83.35%, the pass percentage for private schools stands at 88.12%.
Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Result Live Updates: Direct Link Activated
The direct link to check the Haryana Board HBSE class 12th result 2024 has been activated at bseh.org.in.
Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Result Live Updates: Mahendragarh Top Performing District
Mahendragarh has been the top-performing district in the Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2024. Meanwhile, students from rural areas have secured a pass percentage of 86.17%, while those from urban areas attained 83.53%.
Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Result Live Updates: Girls Outperform Boys
In this year's Haryana Board Class 12th exams, around 82.52% of boys have passed, while the pass percentage for girls is 88.14%.
Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Result Live Updates: How To Check Results Using Roll Number
The link to access the HBSE Class 12th Result 2024 will become active shortly. Results can be accessed through the official website, where students can follow these steps:
-Visit the official website: bseh.org.in or bsehexam.org
-Click on the ‘download result’ link
-Enter valid login credentials, including registration number and HBSE roll number
-The result will be displayed on the screen
-Review and download the results for future reference.
Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Result Live Updates: 182,136 Students Clear Exam
Out of the total 213,504 students, around 182,136 candidates have cleared this year's exam, while 6,169 failed to quality.
Haryana Board Class 12th Result Live Updates: 85.31% Pass Exam
The Haryana Board has announced the Class 12th results! This year, the overall pass percentage for regular candidates stands at 85.31%. For Swayampathi candidates, it was 65.32%. The pass rate for the open school fresh category was 35.83%, while for re-appear candidates, it was 48.71%.
HBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Login Credentials Required
Students are advised to enter their login credentials in the HBSE Haryana result login window to check their scores online.
-Registration Number
-Roll Number
Haryana Board HBSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: How To Check Results
The Haryana Board class 12th results 2024 can be accessed online at bseh.org.in.