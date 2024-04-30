HBSE Haryana Board 12th Results 2024 Announced At bseh.org.in For Science, Commerce, Arts Stream, Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage

HBSE 12th results 2024 Live Updates: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has declared the class 12th results on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The results were declared in the online mode. The HBSE class 12th results for Science, Commerce and Arts streams were declared via press conference. Students can check their scores from the official website: bseh.org.in. Haryana Board Chairman VP Yadav officially declared the Haryana Board BSEH Class 12 results during a press conference.

Along with the announcement of the HBSE 12th result, the board will also release the result statistics including overall pass percentage, toppers list, and number of students who appeared in the board exams.