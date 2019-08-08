Monsoon live updates: 11 die as rescue boat in Maharashtra's Sangli capsizes

8 August 2019, 13:23 PM Karnataka Chief Minister and state BJP president BS Yediyurappa called an emergency meeting of MLAs and MPs in the wake of the flooding in the Belgaum district of Northern Karnataka. In the meeting, he instructed all legislators, MPs and the district authorities to respond properly to the plight of the affected people. He added that the government was committed to providing relief to all.

8 August 2019, 13:20 PM 11 people died after a rescue boat carrying around 30 people capsized in Maharashtra's flood-hit Sangli district during search and rescue operations. Bodies of nine persons have been recovered which included four women, three men, and two children. A search of two other bodies is on.

8 August 2019, 13:05 PM North Karnataka is completely in the grip of heavy rains and floods. Belagavi, Hubli Dhardwad, Bagalkot, Raichuru , Kulburgi , Kodugu, Dakshin Kannda districts have been badly affected by continuous rain. Districts administration have been put on alert and are engaging in rescue operations with the help of local administration, NDRF, and the Army. Chief Minister BS Yediurappa has been camping in Belagavi since Wednesday evening. He reviewed the situation and asked for choppers to be deployed to rescue stranded people. He has assured to provide all possible measures to save the life and property of the people.

8 August 2019, 13:00 PM NDRF in a statement on flood relief to various stricken states says: 28 teams have been deployed and five more teams are being sent to Maharashtra. 11 teams have been deployed and five more being sent to Karnataka while five teams are being deployed in Kerala.

8 August 2019, 12:58 PM Heavy flooding in Nilambur and Perinthalmanna areas of Malappuram district in Kerala due to heavy rainfall in northern districts of the state. Fire brigade team are conducting rescue operations in the area. Kerala: Flooding in Nilambur and Perinthalmanna areas of Malappuram district due to heavy rainfall in northern districts of the state. Fire brigade team conducting rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/oc2g9sWnic — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

8 August 2019, 12:55 PM Residents of Multai in Madhya Pradesh celebrate as Tapti river overflows after three years and enters Tapti temple. Betul: Residents of Multai celebrate as Tapti river overflows after 3 years and enters Tapti temple. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/F0pacFi8Fi — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

8 August 2019, 12:53 PM Due to excessive rainfall and flood-like situation in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, tankers carrying milk have got stranded. Only 3,000 litres of milk could reach Ratnagiri, as against the normal supply of 60,000 litres of milk per day. The 3,000-litre milk, which should have reached in an average of four hours, reached after 12 hours. In past two days, not a single petrol truck coming from Sangli and Sindhudurg districts reached Ratnagiri as all its petrol pumps have been shut down.

8 August 2019, 12:47 PM Incessant rainfall has led to flooding in parts of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Locals are being evacuated to safer places, news agency ANI reported. Chhattisgarh: Incessant rainfall has led to flooding in parts of Sukma district. Locals are being evacuated to safer places pic.twitter.com/dWDwk3eNEm — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

8 August 2019, 12:44 PM Waterlogging on National Highway near Muthanga check post in Kerala's Wayanad following heavy rainfall in the area. Kerala: Water logging on National Highway near Muthanga check post in Wayanad following heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/UvhHy6xCcd — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

8 August 2019, 12:42 PM According to news agency ANI, there has been an increase in water level in Mysuru's Kabini Dam by 46,000 cusecs of water. The water level in the dam is at 2281.5 feet and maximum level is 2284 feet, even as 40,000 cusecs of water has been released from the dam. Mysuru: There has been an increase in water level in the Kabini Dam with 46,000 cusecs of water. 40,000 cusecs of water released from the dam. Water level in Kabini Dam is currently 2281.5 feet and maximum level is 2284 feet. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/rbHyhy9Uyp — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

8 August 2019, 12:34 PM National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue rescue operations in flood-affected Satara district of Maharashtra. Earlier today, five teams of NDRF were airlifted from Punjab for rescue operations in Maharashtra. They arrived in Pune division and then spread to flood-affected areas of Sangli, Kolhapur, and Pune. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue rescue operations in flood-affected Satara district. #maharashtrafloods pic.twitter.com/SyFpRiD1VL — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

8 August 2019, 12:30 PM The IMD has issued a red alert for Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada coastal district for Thursday. schools, colleges, and Anganwadi in Kodagu, Dharwad, Mangaluru, Hassan, Belagavi, Mysuru, Karwar and Udupi districts have been closed down for Thursday and Friday in view of red alert announced by their respective district authorities due to incessant rainfall.

8 August 2019, 12:28 PM At least 19 trains on Mumbai-Pune division of Central Railway and on Milaj-Londa section of Western Railway have been cancelled due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging. All schools and colleges will remain closed in entire Kolhapur district, three tehsils of Pune district and five tehsils of Sangli district following the red alert for heavy rainfall issued by IMD.

8 August 2019, 12:19 PM At least 16 people died and several others were injured in Maharashtra even as 1.4 lakh people have been evacuated from five districts of Pune division – Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, and Pune, which are among the districts severely hit by incessant rains. The evacuation process was administered by four NDRF teams that were brought in from Goa, and 14 Navy teams who reached Maharashtra on Wednesday.