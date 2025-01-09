Live Updates | HMPV Virus Cases in India: Check List Of Cities Reported With HMPV Virus
HMPV Virus Cases India Live: With only a week to go for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, the emergence of Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases in India is sparking fear among people.
Out of the total 11 cases reported so far, two were reported in Bengaluru, one in Gujarat, two in Chennai, and three in Kolkata. Two in Nagpur, one in Mumbai have tested positive for HMPV, health officials said on Monday.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Monday that the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not a new virus, and it was identified for the first time in 2001, and the virus has been circulating in the entire world for many years.
Extensive preparations are underway for the successful organisation of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, with the health department taking proactive steps to address potential health challenges, including the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).
With millions of devotees from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and West Bengal expected to come together at the grand event, the question arises: Could the virus spread to the Mahakumbh, posing a major health risk? The Union health ministry sought to assuage fears, asserting that it was well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses.
Briefing on the impact of HMPV, Nadda highlighted that it spreads through air, by way of respiration, and affects persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and the early spring months, he added.
HMPV Virus in India Live: List Of Cities reported with HMPV cases
The concerns pertaining to the massive gathering for this religious event mounted after eight fresh cases of the virus were reported across different states in India. So far, cases of HMPV have been reported from cities like Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Kolkata, and the tally of cases is expected to rise in the coming days.
HMPV Virus in India Live: Chinese health officials claimes that they have not received any reports of unusual outbreak patterns
As HMPV cases continue to rise in China, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has mentioned that "WHO is in contact with Chinese health officials and has not received any reports of unusual outbreak patterns. Chinese authorities report that the health care system is not overwhelmed and there have been no emergency declarations or responses triggered."
HMPV Cases in India Live: Greece Reports First HMPV Case
Greece has confirmed its first case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in a 71-year-old man, the national news agency AMNA reported on Wednesday.
The patient, who had pneumonia and underlying health conditions, is in intensive care in Thessaloniki, a northern port city. The National Public Health Organisation has advised medical staff to follow Covid-19 protocols and maintain strict hygiene measures.
Gkikas Magiorkinis, associate professor of epidemiology at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, reassured the public, saying there is no need to panic as HMPV is a known virus that has circulated for decades and is not considered highly dangerous, Xinhua news agency reported.
(With IANS inputs)
HMPV Cases in India Live: “HMPV Is Not Novel, It’s An Old Virus," Stated By Former AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria
Former AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria said “HMPV is not novel, it’s an old virus. It has been there for some time. Viruses usually cause mild illness, but in extremes of age, in infants and young children and the elderly or those with comorbidities, it can cause pneumonia, in young and old, which can lead to breathing issues, as well as hospitalisation.” “The virus itself is usually self-limiting, and you just need symptomatic treatment. Take medicine for fever, keep hydration, and have good nutrition,” he added, while asking people to avoid going to crowded places to curb the infection from spreading.
HMPV Virus in India Live: HMPV & COVID-19 - Are They Similar?
Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and COVID-19 have several similarities, both leading to respiratory illnesses with symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Both viruses primarily affect vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems, spreading through respiratory droplets and close contact. Additionally, both exhibit seasonal patterns, with HMPV typically peaking in winter and spring, while COVID-19 tends to rise in colder months. However, HMPV generally causes milder symptoms and, unlike COVID-19, lacks specific vaccines or antiviral treatments.
