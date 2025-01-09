Live Updates | HMPV Virus Cases in India: Check List Of Cities Reported With HMPV Virus

Out of the total 11 cases reported so far, two were reported in Bengaluru, one in Gujarat, two in Chennai, and three in Kolkata. Two in Nagpur, one in Mumbai have tested positive for HMPV, health officials said on Monday.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Monday that the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is not a new virus, and it was identified for the first time in 2001, and the virus has been circulating in the entire world for many years.

Extensive preparations are underway for the successful organisation of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, with the health department taking proactive steps to address potential health challenges, including the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).

With millions of devotees from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and West Bengal expected to come together at the grand event, the question arises: Could the virus spread to the Mahakumbh, posing a major health risk? The Union health ministry sought to assuage fears, asserting that it was well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses.

Briefing on the impact of HMPV, Nadda highlighted that it spreads through air, by way of respiration, and affects persons of all age groups. The virus spreads more during the winter and the early spring months, he added.