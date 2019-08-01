Home Minister Amit Shah to reply on UAPA Amendment bill on Friday

1 August 2019, 21:57 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am Friday. Union Home minister Amit Shah to reply to the UAPA amendment bill in the house on Friday.
1 August 2019, 21:56 PM
Lok Sabha passed 27 bills in the ongoing session so far. Rajya Sabha passed 23 bills while there were 19 bills which were passed by both the houses.
1 August 2019, 21:56 PM
Lok Sabha clears Pocso Amendment Bill and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019.
1 August 2019, 21:55 PM
During the debate over UAPA (Amendment) bill in Rajya Sabha, MDMK MP Vaiko calls it ‘draconian’.
1 August 2019, 18:17 PM
Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishen Reddy to move Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha.
1 August 2019, 18:17 PM
Rajya Sabha passes National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill. The bill will now go to the Lok Sabha again as two amendments need to be approved by the house.
1 August 2019, 17:40 PM
DMK MP Kanimozhi calls for stringent provisions against child prostitution in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill.
बिल में बाल वेश्यावृत्ति के लिए भी प्रावधान करने की जरुरत हैः के कनिमोझी, डीएमके pic.twitter.com/VO7MIOLGFl
— Lok Sabha TV (@loksabhatv) August 1, 2019
1 August 2019, 17:06 PM
Dr Harsh Vardhan is replying to the debate on the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill. The Union Minister says NEET counselling is completely transparent and also thanks senior Congress MP Ghulam Nabi Azad for his ‘valuable’ suggestions.
1 August 2019, 17:04 PM
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan moves NMC bill in Rajya Sabha. The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha. Discussion on the bill currently underway in the house.
1 August 2019, 16:56 PM
Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani introduces the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha, the discussion on the bill underway in the house.
1 August 2019, 16:54 PM
The Lok Sabha passes the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill.
The #LokSabha passes The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill pic.twitter.com/TE05nLd5ur
— Lok Sabha TV (@loksabhatv) August 1, 2019
1 August 2019, 12:25 PM
Dr Harshavardhan tables the National Medical Commission Bill in Rajya Sabha
1 August 2019, 11:53 AM
Congress CWC meet to take place after Parliament Session, no agenda decided yet says party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.
1 August 2019, 11:40 AM
Congress MP K Suresh and two other party MPs give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "accident of Unnao rape victim, showing absolute lawlessness of Uttar Pradesh government and the observation of Chief Justice of India on the issue"
1 August 2019, 11:40 AM
Trinamool Congress MP, Saugata Roy gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "harassment by Income Tax Department leading to owner/founder of Café Coffee Day, V G Siddhartha's death"
1 August 2019, 11:39 AM
"Since I was chosen to be the Speaker it's my responsibility to see that I run House with the consensus of all MPs. As you requested, I'll see to it personally that before a Bill is listed all MPs are informed about it a day in advance so you prepare for it," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said.
1 August 2019, 10:24 AM
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manish Tewari, and Gaurav Gogoi give Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over "privatisation of airports".
1 August 2019, 10:05 AM
G V L Narasimha Rao, BJP MP gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "establishment of a major port at Ramayapatnam, Andhra Pradesh".
1 August 2019, 10:05 AM
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP, Manoj Jha gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "setting aside the principle of social justice in the ongoing admission process at universities".
1 August 2019, 10:04 AM
Congress party issues a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House from 11 AM till the adjournment of the House from August 1-7.
1 August 2019, 08:37 AM
In an effort to cut down costs, the Lok Sabha will become paperless from next session. READ MORE
1 August 2019, 08:23 AM
BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav, gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over "alleged disrespect shown to Hindi and other languages in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) competitive exams".
1 August 2019, 08:16 AM
Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani will table the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which pushed for more stringent punishment for committing sexual crimes against children including death penalty.
1 August 2019, 08:14 AM
In Lok Sabha, Finance Minister will move the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019, while Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will move The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment)
Bill, 2019.
1 August 2019, 08:11 AM
In the Rajya Sabha, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan will move the National Medical Commission Bill, 2019. Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, while Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will table the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019.