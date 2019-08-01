Home Minister Amit Shah to reply on UAPA Amendment bill on Friday

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Thursday cleared the amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, with the government asserting that the spirit behind the law is not to allow companies to collapse. The Lower house also approved The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to provide a death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said the legislation aims at making offences against children gender-neutral.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha passed The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019, which will replace the corruption-plagued Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body. The step has been described by the government as one of the biggest reforms for medical education in the country. The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, was also moved in the Upper House. Rajya Sabha will also take up the Repealing and Amending Bill and Wage Code Bill on Friday. Lok Sabha will take up Jallianwala Bagh Bill, Dam safety Bill and Airports Authority Amendment Bill.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply on the UAPA Amendment bill in the Lower house on Friday. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip for its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House tomorrow.

Live TV

Tune In To Zee News For Live Updates from Parliament on Friday: -