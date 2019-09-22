close

Howdy, Modi live updates: Houston event kicks off; PM Modi, President Donald Trump set to arrive shortly

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 22, 2019 - 20:42
Comments |

HOUSTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address around 50,000 Indian-Americans as part of the 'Howdy, Modi' - a mega event at the NRG Stadium in Texas which will have US President Donald Trump and many other important dignitaries in attendance. The organisers of the 'Howdy, Modi' event - the Texas India Forum - have billed it as the largest-ever gathering for a foreign elected leader on the US soil.

PM Narendra Modi reached Houston on Saturday for the seven-day long visit to the US, packed with several bilateral and multilateral meetings. The Prime Minister, who will hold several bilateral meetings and address the United Nations General Assembly, started the day with a round-table of US-based energy companies.

Shortly after landing here, PM Modi met the top CEOs of the energy sector in the US with a focus on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and the US. The PM also met members of the Sikh community who handed him a memorandum. Further, PM Modi also met a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits, who voiced support for the "steps being taken" in India.

During his visit, PM Modi will be honoured with the prestigious ‘Global Goalkeeper Award’ 2019 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his dynamic leadership and commitment to the Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan.

The Howdy, Modi event will begin 8:30 PM (Indian Standard Time) and continue until 11:30 PM on Sunday. Later, PM Modi would attend a community reception at the NRG Centre after a luncheon meeting with the elected officials of NRG.

PM Modi will also unveil a plaque for a ceremony at the Eternal Gandhi Museum besides inaugurating the Gujarat Samaj of Houston Event Centre and the Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Houston. He will emplane for New York around 3 AM (IST) and arrive at the JFK International Airport around 4.45 AM (IST).

You can watch the live telecast of 'Howdy, Modi' event and other cultural programmes on Zee News.
 

Click here to know where you can watch Howdy, Modi! event's live telecast

Here are the live updates:-

22 September 2019, 20:38 PM

The crowd waits for PM Modi's arrival at NRG stadium with bated breath.

22 September 2019, 20:37 PM

After Garba and bhangra performance at the  Howdy Modi cultural programme, which is a visual spectacle.

22 September 2019, 20:35 PM

Howdy, Modi event kicks off with a Sikh Gurbani prayer from the Kirtan singers of the Guru Nanak Society of Greater Cincinnati.

22 September 2019, 20:17 PM

Dancers performing at Howdy, Modi event in Houston, where PM Modi and President Trump will arrive shortly.

22 September 2019, 20:07 PM

Enthusiasm and energy grips thousands present at NRG stadium. The crowd is chanting national song 'Vande Mataram' inside the stadium as they wait.

22 September 2019, 20:01 PM

Complete Schedule of Howdy, Modi: The event in Houston is set to begin shortly. Here is the full schedule.

- 9:20 pm: President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will walk to the stage.
- 9:20-9:30 pm: Houston Mayor will welcome PM Modi and President Trump.
- 9.39 -10:09 pm: President Trump will speak at Howdy Modi.
- 10:15 pm onwards: PM Modi will speak at Howdy Modi event.

22 September 2019, 20:00 PM

Indian diaspora sporting 'Howdy, Modi t-shirts inside the NRG stadium. Crowd chant 'Modi, Modi', as they wait for PM Modi  to arrive at the venue.

22 September 2019, 19:54 PM

United States Senator for Texas, John Cornyn arrives at NRG stadium. Thousands are waiting for PM Modi's arrival.

22 September 2019, 19:51 PM

The energy in the stadium is palpable as the crowd awaits Prime Minister Modi’s address, says Texas India Forum-- the organising committee. 

22 September 2019, 19:49 PM

Drums are being played at NRG stadium in Houston, Texas, where PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora shortly.

22 September 2019, 19:47 PM

People have started to gather outside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, to attend  Howdy Modi event. One of the attendees says, ''We are excited to see Modi, expect to hear from him, and get words of wisdom from him because he is an inspiration for the country and people around the globe.''

22 September 2019, 19:31 PM

The NRG Stadium is packed with a huge audience waiting for PM Modi and US President Trump. The Howdy Modi event is expected to begin any moments from now. 
 

22 September 2019, 19:30 PM

US President Donald Trump will also join PM Narendra Modi on stage at the event in US' Houston. It is likely that he will also deliver a major  30-minute speech addressing the Indian diaspora.

22 September 2019, 19:27 PM

The stage is set at Houston in US for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address for the mega 'Howdy, Modi' rally, where he will address around 50,000 Indian-Americans at NRG Football stadium at 8:30 pm (IST) on Sunday.

