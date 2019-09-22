Howdy, Modi live updates: Houston event kicks off; PM Modi, President Donald Trump set to arrive shortly

22 September 2019, 20:38 PM
The crowd waits for PM Modi's arrival at NRG stadium with bated breath.
22 September 2019, 20:37 PM
After Garba and bhangra performance at the Howdy Modi cultural programme, which is a visual spectacle.
22 September 2019, 20:35 PM
Howdy, Modi event kicks off with a Sikh Gurbani prayer from the Kirtan singers of the Guru Nanak Society of Greater Cincinnati.
22 September 2019, 20:17 PM
Dancers performing at Howdy, Modi event in Houston, where PM Modi and President Trump will arrive shortly.
22 September 2019, 20:07 PM
Enthusiasm and energy grips thousands present at NRG stadium. The crowd is chanting national song 'Vande Mataram' inside the stadium as they wait.
22 September 2019, 20:01 PM
Complete Schedule of Howdy, Modi: The event in Houston is set to begin shortly. Here is the full schedule.
- 9:20 pm: President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will walk to the stage.
- 9:20-9:30 pm: Houston Mayor will welcome PM Modi and President Trump.
- 9.39 -10:09 pm: President Trump will speak at Howdy Modi.
- 10:15 pm onwards: PM Modi will speak at Howdy Modi event.
22 September 2019, 20:00 PM
Indian diaspora sporting 'Howdy, Modi t-shirts inside the NRG stadium. Crowd chant 'Modi, Modi', as they wait for PM Modi to arrive at the venue.
22 September 2019, 19:54 PM
United States Senator for Texas, John Cornyn arrives at NRG stadium. Thousands are waiting for PM Modi's arrival.
22 September 2019, 19:51 PM
The energy in the stadium is palpable as the crowd awaits Prime Minister Modi’s address, says Texas India Forum-- the organising committee.
22 September 2019, 19:49 PM
Drums are being played at NRG stadium in Houston, Texas, where PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora shortly.
22 September 2019, 19:47 PM
People have started to gather outside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, to attend Howdy Modi event. One of the attendees says, ''We are excited to see Modi, expect to hear from him, and get words of wisdom from him because he is an inspiration for the country and people around the globe.''
22 September 2019, 19:31 PM
The NRG Stadium is packed with a huge audience waiting for PM Modi and US President Trump. The Howdy Modi event is expected to begin any moments from now.
22 September 2019, 19:30 PM
US President Donald Trump will also join PM Narendra Modi on stage at the event in US' Houston. It is likely that he will also deliver a major 30-minute speech addressing the Indian diaspora.
22 September 2019, 19:27 PM
The stage is set at Houston in US for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address for the mega 'Howdy, Modi' rally, where he will address around 50,000 Indian-Americans at NRG Football stadium at 8:30 pm (IST) on Sunday.