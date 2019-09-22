Howdy, Modi live updates: Houston event kicks off; PM Modi, President Donald Trump set to arrive shortly

HOUSTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address around 50,000 Indian-Americans as part of the 'Howdy, Modi' - a mega event at the NRG Stadium in Texas which will have US President Donald Trump and many other important dignitaries in attendance. The organisers of the 'Howdy, Modi' event - the Texas India Forum - have billed it as the largest-ever gathering for a foreign elected leader on the US soil.

PM Narendra Modi reached Houston on Saturday for the seven-day long visit to the US, packed with several bilateral and multilateral meetings. The Prime Minister, who will hold several bilateral meetings and address the United Nations General Assembly, started the day with a round-table of US-based energy companies.

Shortly after landing here, PM Modi met the top CEOs of the energy sector in the US with a focus on working together for energy security and expanding mutual investment opportunities between India and the US. The PM also met members of the Sikh community who handed him a memorandum. Further, PM Modi also met a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits, who voiced support for the "steps being taken" in India.

During his visit, PM Modi will be honoured with the prestigious ‘Global Goalkeeper Award’ 2019 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his dynamic leadership and commitment to the Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan.

The Howdy, Modi event will begin 8:30 PM (Indian Standard Time) and continue until 11:30 PM on Sunday. Later, PM Modi would attend a community reception at the NRG Centre after a luncheon meeting with the elected officials of NRG.

PM Modi will also unveil a plaque for a ceremony at the Eternal Gandhi Museum besides inaugurating the Gujarat Samaj of Houston Event Centre and the Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Houston. He will emplane for New York around 3 AM (IST) and arrive at the JFK International Airport around 4.45 AM (IST).

