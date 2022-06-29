HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the HPBOSE Class 10 result 2022 term 2 in a press conference at 11.15 AM. Earlier, the Class 10th results were expected to be declared today, however, the Himachal state education board officials have confirmed that the HPBOSE 10th results 2022 will not be announced today. The new date and time for the release of the Himachal Pradesh 10th board is yet to be announced officially. The HP Board result 2022 Class 10 has been published online on the official website hpbose.org.

This year, 1.16 lakh students took the Class 10 exam 2022, which was completed on April 13. The minimum passing grade is 30%. The HP board announced that 99.7 percent of students passed the exam in 2021.

