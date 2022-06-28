HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce the HPBOSE Class 10 result 2022 term 2 today on June 28, 2022, however, the Himachal state education board is yet to confirm the release time for HPBOSE 10th result 2022. The HP Board result 2022 Class 10 will be published online on the official website hpbose.org.

This year, 1.16 lakh students took the Class 10 exam 2022, which was completed on April 13. The minimum passing grade is 30%. The HP board announced that 99.7 percent of students passed the exam in 2021.

