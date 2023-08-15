Live | Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Extends Wishes To Nation On Twitter
15th August, 2023: PM Modi’s address from the ramparts of the Red Fort will be his 10th Independence Day speech. The speeches over the years have reflected the goals and progress made by the country in various spheres.
Independence Day 2023 Live: India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day Today, August 15, 2023. Following the tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on Tuesday morning to a 21-gun salute and then address the nation.
This year's Independence Day marks the pinnacle of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' festivities, initiated by the Prime Minister at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on March 12, 2021. It will once more lead the nation into the 'Amrit Kaal' with revitalized determination, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by the year 2047.
Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi Wishes Happy 77th Independence Day To Nation On Twitter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on X formerly known as Twitter to extend his warm wishes to the nation on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India, "Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!" tweeted PM Modi.
आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। आइए, इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर पर अमृतकाल में विकसित भारत के संकल्प को और सशक्त बनाएं। जय हिंद!
Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!
