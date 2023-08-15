Live | Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Extends Wishes To Nation On Twitter

Independence Day 2023 Live: India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day Today, August 15, 2023. Following the tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort on Tuesday morning to a 21-gun salute and then address the nation.

This year's Independence Day marks the pinnacle of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' festivities, initiated by the Prime Minister at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on March 12, 2021. It will once more lead the nation into the 'Amrit Kaal' with revitalized determination, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by the year 2047.