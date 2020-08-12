LIVE: President Kovind, PM Modi greet nation on Krishna Janmashtami

New Delhi: Following violent clashes with police, Bengaluru Police arrested Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy`s nephew for sharing a `derogatory` post on social media. As many as 2 people were killed and 110 people were arrested in connection with the violence in the city.

"Accused Naveen arrested for sharing a derogatory post on social media," said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

Meanwhile, as the coronavirus COVID-19 situation remains grim, the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday said that all regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended till further notice adding that the special trains will continue to run.

The number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday (August 11) surged to 2268675 which includes 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated & 45,257 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data. A gingle-day spike of 53,601 cases and 871 deaths was reported in the last 24 hours.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news updates: