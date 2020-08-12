LIVE: President Kovind, PM Modi greet nation on Krishna Janmashtami

12 August 2020, 09:49 AM
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet the people of India on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.
12 August 2020, 09:32 AM
Five people, including a baby, charred to death and 27 injured, last night in Karnataka's Hiriyur near Chitradurga district, after a bus caught fire on National Highway 4. The injured have been shifted to hospital. (ANI)
12 August 2020, 09:31 AM
At least two people died and 110 were arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in Bengaluru on Tuesday (August 11) over an alleged derogatory social media post by a Congress leader's relative. It is learnt that two people died in police firing after angry mobs attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and violent clashes broke out in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas of Bengaluru. Read more here
12 August 2020, 08:25 AM
Worldwide as many as 2,02,07,011 coronavirus cases has been recorded, as per Johns Hopkins University data. The number has doubled in six weeks. More than half the cases have bee reported from just three countries: the US, India and Brazil.