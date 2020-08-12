हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: President Kovind, PM Modi greet nation on Krishna Janmashtami

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 09:49
Comments |

New Delhi: Following violent clashes with police, Bengaluru Police arrested Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy`s nephew for sharing a `derogatory` post on social media. As many as 2 people were killed and 110 people were arrested in connection with the violence in the city.

"Accused Naveen arrested for sharing a derogatory post on social media," said Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant.

Meanwhile, as the coronavirus COVID-19 situation remains grim, the Ministry of Railways on Tuesday said that all regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended till further notice adding that the special trains will continue to run.

The number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday (August 11) surged to 2268675 which includes 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated & 45,257 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data. A gingle-day spike of 53,601 cases and 871 deaths was reported in the last 24 hours. 

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news updates:

12 August 2020, 09:49 AM

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet the people of India on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

12 August 2020, 09:32 AM

Five people, including a baby, charred to death and 27 injured, last night in Karnataka's Hiriyur near Chitradurga district, after a bus caught fire on National Highway 4. The injured have been shifted to hospital. (ANI)

12 August 2020, 09:31 AM

At least two people died and 110 were arrested in connection with the violence that broke out in Bengaluru on Tuesday (August 11) over an alleged derogatory social media post by a Congress leader's relative. It is learnt that two people died in police firing after angry mobs attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and violent clashes broke out in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas of Bengaluru. Read more here

12 August 2020, 08:25 AM

Worldwide as many as 2,02,07,011 coronavirus cases has been recorded, as per Johns Hopkins University data. The number has doubled in six weeks. More than half the cases have bee reported from just three countries: the US, India and Brazil.

