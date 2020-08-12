Former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy demands tough action against those involved in Bengaluru vandalism

Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday demanded tough action against those indulging in Bengaluru vandalism and taking the law into their hands in the name of religion. At least three people died in police firing after violence erupted in Bengaluru on August 11 over an alleged derogatory social media post by a Congress leader's relative.

The police opened fire after angry mobs attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and went berserk in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas of Bengaluru. Sources said that over 50 people have got injured in the violent clashes.

No religion or community is above the law. Anyone who doesn't respect the law of the land should be punished. The government must take tough action against vandals. Must ensure that such incidents don't recur in future.

1/6 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) August 12, 2020

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Kumaraswamy said that a "stupid person made a derogatory comment on Prophet Mohammed", adding that he should be punished, but nobody should destroy the preachings of the Prophet by indulging in riots. He called the attacks on police and media persons, highly deplorable.

The former CM also said that such incidents indicate that this is a pre-planned attack, adding that it is not untrue that family feud provided a platform to this incident.

He tweeted, "No religion or community is above the law. Anyone who doesn't respect the law of the land should be punished. The government must take tough action against vandals. Must ensure that such incidents don't recur in future. A stupid person made a derogatory comment on Prophet Mohammed. He should be punished, but nobody should destroy the sacred preachings of the Prophet by indulging in such riots."

"Attacks on Police who were there to maintain law and order and on media persons who went to cover the news is highly deplorable. These vandals don't even have remorse on what kind of message they are sending to civil society through their heinous act. Such incidents indicate that this is a pre-planned attack. An explosion of people's frustration due to nepotism by local representatives and their hunger for power. It is not untrue that family feud provided a platform to this incident," he further tweeted.

Quoting a verse from the Quran he said, "Allah commands justice, charity and the courtesy of the unbelievers, and forbids indecent acts, misconduct and lawlessness. He admonishes you to be conscious. Quran Al Hijr 15."

"Which religion is without kindness? Kindness is must for all animals. Kindness is the basis of religion. Oh lord of the meeting rivers," he tweeted.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said that he has ordered the concerned authorities to take strict action against those involved in the incident. CM Yediyurappa noted that all possible steps have been taken by the government to maintain law and order in the city. The Karnataka CM appealed to people to maintain peace and asserted that violence against journalists, police and people was unacceptable.

"The miscreants in the DJ Halli police station has led to the assault and rioting at MLA Akhand Srinivasa`s house and police station. Already, directives have been issued against the perpetrators and the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation," he said.

"The attack on journalists, the police and the public in the riot last night was unacceptable. The government will not tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain. I appeal to people to maintain peace and act with restraint and without panic," added CM Yediyurappa.

According to sources in the Bengaluru police, DJ Halli cops have arrested a political activist belonging to SDPI. He has been identified as Muzzamil Pasha. The accused had also contested BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) election from Sagayapura ward unsuccessfully.

Besides Muzamil, another SDPI activist Ayaz has also provoked the rioters to vandalise the two police stations at DJ Halli and KG Halli area in East Bengaluru. It is alleged that the violence was fully pre-planned and police will investigate it from all angles. Special teams are combing the area and 150 people have been arrested so far.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that restrictions under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed in the city and curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits to keep the situation under control. He added that accused Naveen has been arrested for sharing a derogatory post on Facebook.

The angry mobs also pelted stones on cops guarding the MLA's residence. The MLA was reportedly not at his residence when the mobs came out to vent their anger against the derogatory posts shared by his relative