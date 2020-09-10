LIVE: Rafale aircraft to be formally inducted into IAF today at 10 am in Ambala

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will formally induct the Rafale jets on Thursday (September 10, 2020) at 10 am, at the Air Force Station in Ambala at Haryana. The aircraft will become a part of the 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows". The first five Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft arrived at Air Force Station, Ambala on July 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, India continues its commander level talks with China amid heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The matter of a photo of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) armed with rods, spears and machetes was discussed a the the meeting. The pictures are first direct evidence of the use of such weapons by the Chinese army against Indian troops along the LAC. This comes two days after Chinese troops tried to lock down Indian posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

In other news, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will come face to face three times on September 10 (Thursday) in Russian capital city of Moscow, during the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers meet that starts at 12.30 pm (IST).

