LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned for one hour

The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament is set to commence today. The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held today and subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 1.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday has sent a safety COVID-19 kit along with a letter to all the parliamentarians amid the pandemic.

The issues of ongoing LAC standoff, handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the Monsoon session of Parliament which begins today, with the opposition demanding a discussion on them, while the government has listed nearly two dozen new legislations for passage during the COVID-curtailed proceedings.

The government has listed 23 new legislations for consideration and passage including 11 bills replacing ordinances. There also 20 other bills pending in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.

India is celebrating Hindi Diwas today. PM Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver a message to the countrymen. On 14 September 1949, Hindi was given the status of official language by the Constituent Assembly, on the occasion of which Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14.

Follow Zee News Live blog for all news updates: