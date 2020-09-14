LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned for one hour

14 September 2020, 09:25 AM
Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned for one hour.
14 September 2020, 09:23 AM
Parliament Monsoon Session: MPs pay tribute to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, MP Governor Lalji Tandon, UP Ministers Kamal Rani & Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Rahguvansh Prasad Singh & others who passed away this year.
14 September 2020, 09:19 AM
Parliament Monsoon Session: DMK and CPI(M) have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'.
14 September 2020, 09:17 AM
Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There's Corona & there's duty. MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate & express gratitude to them. This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day. It'll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament
14 September 2020, 09:17 AM
Parliament Monsoon Session: I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
14 September 2020, 09:16 AM
Parliament Monsoon Session: Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Chinese incursion in Eastern Ladakh.
14 September 2020, 08:52 AM
May the upcoming Parliament Session be a productive one. All MPs stands behind the armed forces at LAC: PM Modi
14 September 2020, 08:46 AM
PM Narendra Modi extends Hindi Diwas greetings to people, lauds those who contribute towards the progress of Hindi language.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2020