LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned for one hour

Follow Zee News Live blog for all news updates:  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 14, 2020 - 09:26
Comments |

The Monsoon session 2020 of Parliament is set to commence today. The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held today and subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 1.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday has sent a safety COVID-19 kit along with a letter to all the parliamentarians amid the pandemic. 

The issues of ongoing LAC standoff, handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown are likely to dominate the Monsoon session of Parliament which begins today, with the opposition demanding a discussion on them, while the government has listed nearly two dozen new legislations for passage during the COVID-curtailed proceedings.

The government has listed 23 new legislations for consideration and passage including 11 bills replacing ordinances. There also 20 other bills pending in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.

India is celebrating Hindi Diwas today. PM Narendra Modi extended his greetings on the occasion and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will deliver a message to the countrymen. On 14 September 1949, Hindi was given the status of official language by the Constituent Assembly, on the occasion of which Hindi Diwas is celebrated every year on September 14.

14 September 2020, 09:25 AM

Parliament Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned for one hour.

14 September 2020, 09:23 AM

Parliament Monsoon Session: MPs pay tribute to ex-President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi, MP Governor Lalji Tandon, UP Ministers Kamal Rani & Chetan Chauhan and ex-union minister Rahguvansh Prasad Singh & others who passed away this year.

14 September 2020, 09:19 AM

Parliament Monsoon Session: DMK and CPI(M) have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET'.

14 September 2020, 09:17 AM

Parliament session is beginning in distinct times. There's Corona & there's duty. MPs chose the path to duty. I congratulate & express gratitude to them. This time RS-LS will be held at different times in a day. It'll be held on Saturday-Sunday too. All MPs accepted this: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament

14 September 2020, 09:17 AM

Parliament Monsoon Session: I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

14 September 2020, 09:16 AM

Parliament Monsoon Session: Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over Chinese incursion in Eastern Ladakh.

14 September 2020, 08:52 AM

May the upcoming Parliament Session be a productive one. All MPs stands behind the armed forces at LAC: PM Modi

14 September 2020, 08:46 AM

PM Narendra Modi extends Hindi Diwas greetings to people, lauds those who contribute towards the progress of Hindi language. 

