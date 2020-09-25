LIVE: 'Rail roko' agitation against farm bill continues in Amritsar for second consecutive day

25 September 2020, 07:38 AM
13 pairs of trains have been short-terminated as a precautionary measure against the protests over the agriculture bills. We are avoiding train routes to Punjab: BS Gill, Ambala Railway Station Director, Haryana
25 September 2020, 07:37 AM
UP CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed the state police to put up posters of the accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at famous road crossings in the state, as part of 'Operation Durachari'. (ANI input)
25 September 2020, 07:24 AM
Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the FarmBills. The Committee is holding the 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills.
