LIVE: 'Rail roko' agitation against farm bill continues in Amritsar for second consecutive day

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 25, 2020 - 07:52
India on Thursday (September 24, 2020) said it is necessary to ensure stability on the ground while India and China work towards ensuring complete disengagement of troops in all friction areas in eastern Ladakh.

In other news, the Northern Railway has cancelled or partially cancelled few trains due to the farmers` agitation in Punjab against agriculture bills, as per Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) of the zone.

Farmers of Punjab and Haryana continue to protest against the farm bill. The 'Rail roko' agitation by farmers of Amritsar entered its second day today. 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been diagnosed with dengue and COVID-19, is shifted to Max Hospital, Saket, from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital here on Thursday (September 25).

Meanwhile in IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul notched up the highest individual score by an Indian in the history of the Indian Premier League to help his franchise thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 97 runs in their second match of the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

25 September 2020, 07:38 AM

13 pairs of trains have been short-terminated as a precautionary measure against the protests over the agriculture bills. We are avoiding train routes to Punjab: BS Gill, Ambala Railway Station Director, Haryana

25 September 2020, 07:37 AM

UP CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed the state police to put up posters of the accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at famous road crossings in the state, as part of 'Operation Durachari'. (ANI input)

25 September 2020, 07:24 AM

Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the FarmBills. The Committee is holding the 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills.

