LIVE: PM Modi to chair CSIR Society meeting today

4 June 2021, 09:47 AM
India reported 1,32,364 new COVID-19 cases, 2,07,071 discharges, and 2713 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.
Total cases: 2,85,74,350
Total discharges: 2,65,97,655
Death toll: 3,40,702
Active cases: 16,35,993
Total vaccination: 22,41,09,448 (ANI input)
4 June 2021, 09:44 AM
25 mn (vaccines) will go out imminently. Distribution depends on manufacturer, but it's not as simple as putting stamp on envelope and sending it around world. There're logistical challenges but we're moving quickly to get them to destination countries: US State Dept spox Ned Price
4 June 2021, 09:40 AM
A gas leak from a factory in Maharashtra's Badlapur was reported at around 10:22 pm on Thursday. People in the area were having trouble breathing. Fire brigade stopped the leak at 11:24 pm. The situation is under control. No one injured: Thane Municipal Corporation
4 June 2021, 09:38 AM
India to be key part of Biden's allocation plan of 25 million COVID-19 vaccines: TS Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the US told ANI.
4 June 2021, 09:36 AM
US to lift Defense Production Act ratings on AstraZeneca, Novavax, Sanofi COVID-19 vaccines. (ANI input)
4 June 2021, 09:35 AM
A level 2 fire broke out in Aashiyana Tower in Mumbai's Oshiwara today. More details are awaited. (ANI input)