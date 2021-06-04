हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Modi to chair CSIR Society meeting today

The Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan will also attend the CSIR Society meeting today. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 4, 2021 - 09:47
Comments |
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society via video conferencing on Friday (June 4). The society is part of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research under the Ministry of Science and Technology. The Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Harsh Vardhan will also attend the meeting. 

The Delhi High Court will hear the petition filed by actress Juhi Chawla against 5G technology today. The last hearing on June 2 was interrupted by singers after the actor shared a link of the court hearing on social media, urging people to join. 

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh will meet the three-member AICC panel led by Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge. He is also likely to meet the party’s top leadership. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates! 

4 June 2021, 09:47 AM

India reported 1,32,364 new COVID-19 cases, 2,07,071 discharges, and 2713 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,85,74,350

Total discharges: 2,65,97,655

Death toll: 3,40,702

Active cases: 16,35,993

Total vaccination: 22,41,09,448 (ANI input)

4 June 2021, 09:44 AM

25 mn (vaccines) will go out imminently. Distribution depends on manufacturer, but it's not as simple as putting stamp on envelope and sending it around world. There're logistical challenges but we're moving quickly to get them to destination countries: US State Dept spox Ned Price 

4 June 2021, 09:40 AM

A gas leak from a factory in Maharashtra's Badlapur was reported at around 10:22 pm on Thursday. People in the area were having trouble breathing. Fire brigade stopped the leak at 11:24 pm. The situation is under control. No one injured: Thane Municipal Corporation

4 June 2021, 09:38 AM

India to be key part of Biden's allocation plan of 25 million COVID-19 vaccines: TS Sandhu, Indian Ambassador to the US told ANI. 

4 June 2021, 09:36 AM

US to lift Defense Production Act ratings on AstraZeneca, Novavax, Sanofi COVID-19 vaccines. (ANI input)

4 June 2021, 09:35 AM

A level 2 fire broke out in Aashiyana Tower in Mumbai's Oshiwara today. More details are awaited. (ANI input)

