Live updates: PM Narendra Modi to address session on using education for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will be administered the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Army hospital (Research and Referral) in New Delhi on Wednesday. Several prominent political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, have already taken the vaccines.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the people at 10:30 AM to discuss the importance of education, research and skill development in helping the country become self-reliant.

The session will be in online mode as part of the webinar on Union Budget 2021-22 announcements. The webinar will begin with an inaugural session on 'Harnessing Education, Research and Skill Development for an Atmanirbhar Bharat' which will be addressed by the Prime Minister.

In other events, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will on Wednesday attend the BJP core group meeting in view of the upcoming West Bengal assembly election in the TMC-ruled state. According to reports, Bengal BJP MPs Mukul Roy, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and other top BJP leaders will attend the crucial meeting.

