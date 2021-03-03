Live updates: PM Narendra Modi to address session on using education for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

3 March 2021, 08:19 AM
It is our priority and duty to not let any communal and fascist force come into power (in West Bengal). We've decided to strengthen Mamata Ji's hands & give our unconditional support to her. She has called us & we'll be there wherever she needs us: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
3 March 2021, 08:18 AM
A fire broke out at an auto garage in the Daighar area. Fire tender reached the spot & doused the fire. No casualty or injury was reported. Around 15 two-wheelers parked at garage were burnt down: Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Maharashtra.
3 March 2021, 08:17 AM
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned a scholarship worth Rs 101 crore for SC, ST students in the state.
3 March 2021, 08:17 AM
Counting of votes for MCD by-poll in five wards -Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C), Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in north Delhi and Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar), will be held today.