Live updates: PM Narendra Modi to address session on using education for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’

President Ram Nath Kovind will be administered the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Army hospital (Research and Referral) in New Delhi on Wednesday. Several prominent political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, have already taken the vaccines.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 - 08:19
Comments |

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will be administered the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Army hospital (Research and Referral) in New Delhi on Wednesday. Several prominent political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, have already taken the vaccines.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the people at 10:30 AM to discuss the importance of education, research and skill development in helping the country become self-reliant. 

The session will be in online mode as part of the webinar on Union Budget 2021-22 announcements. The webinar will begin with an inaugural session on 'Harnessing Education, Research and Skill Development for an Atmanirbhar Bharat' which will be addressed by the Prime Minister. 

In other events, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will on Wednesday attend the BJP core group meeting in view of the upcoming West Bengal assembly election in the TMC-ruled state. According to reports, Bengal BJP MPs Mukul Roy, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh and other top BJP leaders will attend the crucial meeting.

3 March 2021, 08:19 AM

It is our priority and duty to not let any communal and fascist force come into power (in West Bengal). We've decided to strengthen Mamata Ji's hands & give our unconditional support to her. She has called us & we'll be there wherever she needs us: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

3 March 2021, 08:18 AM

A fire broke out at an auto garage in the Daighar area. Fire tender reached the spot & doused the fire. No casualty or injury was reported. Around 15 two-wheelers parked at garage were burnt down: Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Maharashtra.

3 March 2021, 08:17 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned a scholarship worth Rs 101 crore for SC, ST students in the state.

3 March 2021, 08:17 AM

Counting of votes for MCD by-poll in five wards -Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C), Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in north Delhi and Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar), will be held today.

