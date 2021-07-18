LIVE: Lok Sabha Speaker to hold all-party meet today ahead of Monsoon session

18 July 2021, 11:03 AM
Death toll rises to 17 in Chembur wall collapse incident, two injured persons treated and discharged from a hospital, says Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (ANI)
18 July 2021, 11:02 AM
I appeal to UP and Uttarakhand govts to reconsider their decisions to ban Kanwar Yatra. We urge top court not to be selective on this issue. Hasn't Kerala govt given relaxation on Eid-ul-Adha? Shouldn't the SC take suo moto cognisance on it?: VHP Joint General Secy Surendra Jain (ANI)
18 July 2021, 11:01 AM
A meeting of Opposition parties to take place at Parliament in Delhi after the all-party meet called by the Govt today: CPI (Marxist) MP Elamaram Kareem (ANI)
18 July 2021, 11:01 AM
Heavy rainfall floods parts of Mumbai; visuals from Nalasopara Indian Meteorological Department has forecast generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today.
18 July 2021, 10:59 AM
"Deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in incidents following heavy rain in Mumbai's Chembur and Vikhroli areas. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish for successful relief and rescue work," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.
18 July 2021, 10:59 AM
All Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of Congress from Punjab to meet at party MP Pratap Singh Bajwa's residence in Delhi today.
