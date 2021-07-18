हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: Lok Sabha Speaker to hold all-party meet today ahead of Monsoon session

The Monsoon session of the Parliament will commence from July 19.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 18, 2021 - 11:03
Comments |
File Photo

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called all-party meeting on Sunday (July 18) before Monsoon session from Monday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will also hold an all-party meeting on behalf of the government today. 

The BJP-led NDA will meet today ahead of the Monsoon session.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will be chairing a meeting with the party's Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) today. The meeting will be held through video conference mode, informed party officials. The Sixth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on July 19. 

Amid Punjab Congress infighting, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has agreed to the elevation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state party chief with a few riders, sources said. The announcement of Sidhu as the next Punjab Congress chief is expected soon. 

Live TV

18 July 2021, 11:03 AM

Death toll rises to 17 in Chembur wall collapse incident, two injured persons treated and discharged from a hospital, says Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (ANI)

18 July 2021, 11:02 AM

I appeal to UP and Uttarakhand govts to reconsider their decisions to ban Kanwar Yatra. We urge top court not to be selective on this issue. Hasn't Kerala govt given relaxation on Eid-ul-Adha? Shouldn't the SC take suo moto cognisance on it?: VHP Joint General Secy Surendra Jain (ANI)

 

18 July 2021, 11:01 AM

A meeting of Opposition parties to take place at Parliament in Delhi after the all-party meet called by the Govt today: CPI (Marxist) MP Elamaram Kareem (ANI)

18 July 2021, 11:01 AM

Heavy rainfall floods parts of Mumbai; visuals from Nalasopara Indian Meteorological Department has forecast generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today.

18 July 2021, 10:59 AM

"Deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in incidents following heavy rain in Mumbai's Chembur and Vikhroli areas. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish for successful relief and rescue work," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted. 

18 July 2021, 10:59 AM

All Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of Congress from Punjab to meet at party MP Pratap Singh Bajwa's residence in Delhi today. 

We have invited all (Congress) MPs from Punjab for a meeting to devise a strategy on farmers' issue & to discuss some issues related to the Congress party: MP Pratap Singh Bajwa in Delhi

Sources- Sidhu will have to apologize for the statements