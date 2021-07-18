LIVE: Lok Sabha Speaker to hold all-party meet today ahead of Monsoon session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called all-party meeting on Sunday (July 18) before Monsoon session from Monday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will also hold an all-party meeting on behalf of the government today.

The BJP-led NDA will meet today ahead of the Monsoon session.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will be chairing a meeting with the party's Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) today. The meeting will be held through video conference mode, informed party officials. The Sixth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence on July 19.

Amid Punjab Congress infighting, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has agreed to the elevation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state party chief with a few riders, sources said. The announcement of Sidhu as the next Punjab Congress chief is expected soon.

