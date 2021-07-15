हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Modi on Varanasi visit today, to inaugurate developmental projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 1500 crore on Thursday (July 15, 2021). 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 15, 2021 - 09:16
Comments |
File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 1500 crore on Thursday (July 15, 2021). As per Prime Minister's Office (PMO), these projects which the PM will inaugurate will be worth around Rs 744 crores while public works will be worth around Rs 839 crores. He will inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance. 

A TMC delegation will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi today to demand conduct of bypolls and pending elections to seven assembly seats of West Bengal, as the COVID-19 situation has improved. The byelections are of critical importance to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who lost the assembly poll to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) will hold sit-in demonstration across Uttar Pradesh against violence in recertly concluded in Panchayat elections. 'Rigging' in Panchayat elections, rising inflation, unemployment, MSP of farmers, payment of outstanding sugarcane farmers, rising prices of petrol and diesel, deteriorating law and order and crimes against women will be among the main issues which will be raised by the SP during the protests. 

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi will hold first rally in Moradabad, western UP today ahead of state Assembly elections in 2022. 

15 July 2021, 09:16 AM

PM Modi to inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre, ‘Rudraksh’ (pic 1), maternal & child health unit at Banaras Hindu University (pic 2) and other development projects in Varanasi during his visit today. Visuals from the city, security personnel deployed. 

15 July 2021, 08:45 AM

Bombay HC asks State Minister Nitin Raut to file a reply before July 28th, on a petition by BJP's Vishwas Pathak about chartered flight travels of the minister. Pathak has requested HC to direct Raut to reimburse amount spent on the flights for him in 2020 by govt departments. 

BJP leader Vishwas Pathak's petition alleges that these travels were the minister's personal trips in the garb of important admimisterial works.

15 July 2021, 08:44 AM

Persons who aren't covered under existing scheme of reservations for SC, ST and socially and educationally backward classes and whose gross annual family income is below Rs 8 lakh are to be identified as Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for benefit of reservation: Andhra Pradesh Govt (ANI)

Issuance of OBC Certificates to the non-creamy layer persons/sections among the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the income limit has been enhanced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per annum: Andhra Pradesh Government 

15 July 2021, 08:43 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh today. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects during the visit. 

15 July 2021, 08:41 AM

Haridwar SSP asks people to not arrive in the district for Kanwar Yatra. Provision for 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine for people coming from outside. Vehicle of anyone attempting to enter the district will be seized; action under Disaster Management Act for violation of rules.

 

 

