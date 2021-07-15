LIVE: PM Modi on Varanasi visit today, to inaugurate developmental projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 1500 crore on Thursday (July 15, 2021). As per Prime Minister's Office (PMO), these projects which the PM will inaugurate will be worth around Rs 744 crores while public works will be worth around Rs 839 crores. He will inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance.

A TMC delegation will meet Election Commission officials in Delhi today to demand conduct of bypolls and pending elections to seven assembly seats of West Bengal, as the COVID-19 situation has improved. The byelections are of critical importance to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who lost the assembly poll to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) will hold sit-in demonstration across Uttar Pradesh against violence in recertly concluded in Panchayat elections. 'Rigging' in Panchayat elections, rising inflation, unemployment, MSP of farmers, payment of outstanding sugarcane farmers, rising prices of petrol and diesel, deteriorating law and order and crimes against women will be among the main issues which will be raised by the SP during the protests.

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi will hold first rally in Moradabad, western UP today ahead of state Assembly elections in 2022.

Stay tuned to Zee News for latest updates!

Live TV