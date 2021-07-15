LIVE: PM Modi on Varanasi visit today, to inaugurate developmental projects

15 July 2021, 09:16 AM
PM Modi to inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre, ‘Rudraksh’ (pic 1), maternal & child health unit at Banaras Hindu University (pic 2) and other development projects in Varanasi during his visit today. Visuals from the city, security personnel deployed.
PM Modi to inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre, ‘Rudraksh’ (pic 1), maternal & child health unit at Banaras Hindu University (pic 2) and other development projects in Varanasi during his visit today.
Visuals from the city, security personnel deployed. pic.twitter.com/Z3j1zImmhS
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 15, 2021
15 July 2021, 08:45 AM
Bombay HC asks State Minister Nitin Raut to file a reply before July 28th, on a petition by BJP's Vishwas Pathak about chartered flight travels of the minister. Pathak has requested HC to direct Raut to reimburse amount spent on the flights for him in 2020 by govt departments.
BJP leader Vishwas Pathak's petition alleges that these travels were the minister's personal trips in the garb of important admimisterial works.
— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021
BJP leader Vishwas Pathak's petition alleges that these travels were the minister's personal trips in the garb of important admimisterial works.
15 July 2021, 08:44 AM
Persons who aren't covered under existing scheme of reservations for SC, ST and socially and educationally backward classes and whose gross annual family income is below Rs 8 lakh are to be identified as Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) for benefit of reservation: Andhra Pradesh Govt (ANI)
Issuance of OBC Certificates to the non-creamy layer persons/sections among the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the income limit has been enhanced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per annum: Andhra Pradesh Government
15 July 2021, 08:43 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh today. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects during the visit.
15 July 2021, 08:41 AM
Haridwar SSP asks people to not arrive in the district for Kanwar Yatra. Provision for 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine for people coming from outside. Vehicle of anyone attempting to enter the district will be seized; action under Disaster Management Act for violation of rules.
Haridwar SSP asks people to not arrive in the district for Kanwar Yatra.
Provision for 14-day mandatory institutional quarantine for people coming from outside. Vehicle of anyone attempting to enter the dist will be seized; action under Disaster Mgmt Act for violation of rules. pic.twitter.com/3sBtZPUUs2
— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021